TikTok Adds Text Posts to Take on Twitter

The last year has seen Twitter in complete disarray, and a number of alternative options are popping up to take advantage. There are brand-new platforms like Bluesky and Hive, as well as new options from existing companies, like Instagram's Threads. It seems that TikTok is the latest company jumping on the trend, as the company has announced new text posts, which will allow users "to share their stories, poems, recipes, and other written content." The option is available right now, and users can look forward to the following features:

Stickers

Tags and Hashtags



Background colors



Adding Sound

Draft and Discard

TikTok users will find that text posts are now an option on the Camera page, where they're listed alongside photo and video. Once they've selected that page, they'll be able to use any of the above features to enhance their post. Those features should give text posts a lot of customization, and it will be interesting to see if uses embrace the option, or if they choose to stick to video. On one hand, it seems like a convenient option, but it's hard to say if it's the kind of thing the TikTok community will actually embrace.

The Elon Musk era of Twitter has been characterized by a constant stream of changes, most of which are widely opposed by the platform's userbase. Twitter's owner seems to make changes completely at random, and this week is the perfect example, as the platform's name and logo were changed to "X." Twitter's users have been sharing frustration over the constant stream of changes since Musk took over, and an advertiser exodus has resulted in baffling ad choices. With all of these negatives, it's clear that competitors smell blood in the water. It remains to be seen whether TikTok's text posts, Instagram's Threads, or Bluesky might replace the Twitter experience, but it's not hard to see why so many options are stepping up to fill a potential void.

Do you plan on using TikTok's text posts? Are you surprised by how many would-be Twitter replacements have been popping up? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!