Theme Hospital’s Spiritual Successor Two Point Hospital Drops Dev Insight Video

Earlier this month the team over at Sega and Two Point Studios revealed the spiritual successor to the classic Theme Hospital game when they unveiled Two Point Hospital. That game itself is an epic re-imagining a beloved favourite with modern day graphics and phenomenal humor. The original trailer had us laughing, but the latest video is to share a little more about the developers behind the game and their vision for the future.

The video opens up with Co-founders Mark Webley and Gary Carr of Two Point Studios sharing the work that has been done so far on the upcoming title, and why the idea took 20 years to come to fruition. It’s interesting to hear the team discuss the mechanics of the simulator, and how it blends with humor, creative freedom, and staying true to its roots. They also shared a little more gameplay insight to get fans excited!

Two Point Hospital is a nostalgic dream come true. For more about the game:

Design Your Hospital

Build and customise your hospital – it is yours after all – with specialist diagnosis and treatment facilities, as well as the very latest in ornamental technology!

Cure Your Patients

Feeling light-headed? Just wait until you see the other unusual illnesses afflicting the people of Two Point County. Care for, and profit from, the ill: that seems like it’s probably a win-win. They’ll need feeding, entertaining and curing if they’re going to recommend you to all their equally unwell friends! That cash isn’t going to make itself, now.

Manage Your Staff

Hire your staff, juggle their demands and cater to their personalities. Train a crack team that can handle every sickly challenge that’s thrown at it, and fire anyone that can’t.

Expand Your Organisation

Grow the sickness business across the beautiful Two Point County. Research illnesses and develop new inventions to compete with rival healthcare companies.

Collaborate and Compete with Friends

Once you’ve conquered the world with your medical empire, contribute to Two Point County’s global medical community with collaborative research projects, or demonstrate your medical prowess in competitive multiplayer challenges.

No set release date at this time, but the developers promise much more info to come soon! Stay tuned! To receive exclusive in-game content at launch, first looks, and more – you can register for the “Hospital Pass” right here!