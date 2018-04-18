Ubisoft Announces E3 Conference Date and Time

Ubisoft fans, get ready, because the E3 celebration is just around the corner! One of the largest gaming expos in the world, developers and publishers from all over join together to celebrate gaming as is while revealing gaming as it will be. Ubisoft is no stranger to these festivities and they have just released the time and date that their own showcase will be taking place.

The company will be returning to Los Angeles, California for E3 2018 with their press conference kicking off on Monday, June 11, at 1 PM PT at the Orpheum Theatre. This is the same location that they’ve held every conference of theirs since 2014, so it’s easy to navigate for those attending the show live.

Ubisoft did not disclose what announcements they have planned at this time, though did tell fans to “stay tuned, there’s more to come.” We do know that The Division 2 will be making its grand debut at the event, though with all of the speculation recently regarding a third Watch Dogs, it’s possible we’ll see something about that as well. One thing is for sure, it’s going to be hard for them to top last year’s with the big surprise reveal of Beyond Good and Evil 2 that we thought we’d never, ever see!

The expo portion of the entertainment event will be at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California from June 12th – 14th. Are you excited for this year’s showcase? What are you hoping to see announced? Sound off with all of your thoughts and E3 predictions in the comment section below and let us know what you think!

In other E3 news, did you hear that the Darksiders 3 publisher is ditching this year’s event for soccer and beer? Check out what they had to say below:

“It is with great regret that we at THQ Nordic must report that we will be unable to miss a single moment of this great sporting event. Therefore, we will be forced to stay in our lovely Viennese beer gardens, blowing the froth off a couple, watching football and one or two cool press conferences on Twitch (looking at you, Devolver) instead of rocking it ourselves.

We have to admit, we are going to miss our 9 AM pint of beer in the „Ye Olde King’s Head”-Pub in Santa Monica, where they show all matches live, but with the World Cup being held in Russia, it would mean a 7 AM beer – that’s too early, even for Austrians, let alone the Swedes.

We are looking forward to presenting all our great upcoming games like Darksiders 3, Biomutant, Fade to Silence or Wreckfest and even some unannounced titles for the first time at gamescom in Cologne, Germany and shortly after at PAX West in Seattle!”