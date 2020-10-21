New Ubisoft Connect Service Is Big for Games Like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising

✖

Ubisoft announced this week a new service called Ubisoft Connect that looks to bring players together across different platforms under one program filled with cross-progression benefits and rewards. The Ubisoft Connect service is the evolution of Uplay and Ubisoft Club with traits from both of those being wrapped up into this. Ubisoft Connect will launch on October 29th, and we’ll see some of its best features in effect when games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising launch.

A free service available to anyone who plays Ubisoft games, the point of Ubisoft Connect is to offer a refreshed version of both Ubisoft Club and Uplay. One of its biggest features it touts is the commitment to cross-platform interactions both in terms of social features and in-game progression. Ubisoft Connect members will be able to find and interact with people regardless of platforms in a social hub setting where you can see their achievements and more.

Even bigger than that is the cross-progression feature that’ll be in effect for new Ubisoft releases. When you play Hyper Scape, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Riders Republic, your progress will now be saved within the Ubisoft Connect service so that it’ll transcend platforms. This means that you can progress though Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the PC, hop onto a console, and all your progress will be there waiting for you ready to pick up where you left off.

Those who have been part of the Ubisoft Club program have no doubt amassed many of the Ubisoft credits for completing challenges and other tasks. Those who have will be happy to hear the loyalty program is sticking around under Ubisoft Connect. You’ll have an account level governed by completing challenges and will earn Units as you level up. Whatever you’ve earned via Ubisoft Club will rollover into Ubisoft Connect.

To commemorate the upcoming launch of Ubisoft Connect, Ubisoft said it’s making more than 1,000 legacy Ubisoft Club rewards free for all players starting today. If you’ve been playing some of Ubisoft’s older games while you wait on things like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, you may want to pop back in to see what you can add to your game now that so many rewards are free.

Ubisoft Connect launches on October 29th and will come to next-gen platforms as soon as the consoles launch.