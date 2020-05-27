Ubisoft Addresses The Division 2 Leaks

Massive Entertainment's Chris Glanser took to Reddit to comment on recent leaks for Tom Clancy's The Division 2. The Public Test Servers for the game's next update contained some audio files that were not intended to be released, and dataminers have been able to uncover a number of unannounced story details, as a result. Several of these plot developments have spread, and now many fans have been spoiled regarding the game's narrative. Understandably, some fans were upset by the spoilers, and Glanser has requested that people be mindful of fans that don't want to know about these things until they've been officially unveiled.

"When we do Public Test Servers, the build used for these tests often times contain elements that are not part of the next Title Update. Unfortunately, this time it included a lot more than we would have liked and we understand that the spoilers to the narrative have an impact on players who were looking forward to learning about the lore while playing. While nothing is finalized in terms of upcoming content, please stay mindful of these players and keep using spoiler tags to discuss these topics," said Gansler.

"We also wanted to confirm that we are indeed working on more content outside of upcoming Seasons and that one of the current ideas is to add a PVE mode that is meant to scratch the replayability itch," Gansler continued. "This is still in the early stages of development and is not set for release soon. In addition, while we understand the comparisons that are being made to Underground, we want to clarify that we don’t intent to simply copy game modes from the first game, and that this new mode will not be 'Underground 2.0' and will have a unique and new take on the topic."

Gansler's handling of the situation is certainly unexpected; often times, developers and publishers attempt to avoid the topic entirely when information about a game leaks. While the leaks for The Division 2 are unfortunate, it's clear that the situation is no longer in Ubisoft or Massive Entertainment's hands. The developer and publisher will simply have to be more cautious about these Public Test Servers in the future.

The subject of spoilers has been a bit of a hot topic in the video game industry over the last few weeks. Several plot details for The Last of Us Part II leaked online, causing significant frustration for those looking forward to the game. Sony and Naughty Dog have mostly avoided discussing those spoilers, so many Reddit users seemed to find Ubisoft's openness about the topic to be refreshing.

