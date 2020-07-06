UFC 4 Leaks Online Ahead of Reveal

✖

UFC 4 for PS4 and Xbox One has leaked online ahead of its official reveal later this month. In addition to revealing our first look at the game and providing our first details on it, the leak also reveals word of a beta, which is presumably launching very soon if there's already a Microsoft Store page for it, which is the source for the leak.

More specifically, today the Microsoft Store went live with a listing for "UFC 4 Beta." There's no word of a release date for the game or beta, or platforms beyond Xbox One. Of course, the Microsoft Store is obviously going to make no mention of a PS4 release, but the fact that it makes no mention of a Windows 10 PC release seems to confirm the installment will follow the tradition of previous releases of skipping PC, which is sure to disappoint quite a number of players.

Interestingly, there's also no word of an Xbox Series X release, but it's safe to assume the game will be ported to both the Xbox Series X and PS5 at some point later this year or in 2021.

"In EA Sports UFC 4 the fighter you become is shaped by your fight style, your achievements, and your personality," reads an official description of the game found within the aforementioned listing. "No matter how or where you play EA Sports UFC 4 puts ‘you’ at the center of every fight."

At the moment of publishing, EA and Microsoft have not commented on this leak. And despite the fact that the listing has been live for several hours, it still hasn't been taken down. While the pair are unlikely to comment on the actual leak, usually the listing would have been pulled by now.

UFC 4 is set to be revealed on July 11 during UFC 251. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word whatsoever of a release date, but it's suspected the game could launch as early as this summer, and if it doesn't hit this summer, sometime this fall.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.