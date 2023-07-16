Uncharted 2 Director Acknowledges Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Comparisons

The director of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves has acknowledged the comparisons between the PlayStation 3 game and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One comparisons. The Uncharted series is known for being an incredibly cinematic franchise and is heavily inspired by pulpy adventure films like Indiana Jones. It aimed to take the globetrotting stories of those kinds of movies and combine them with the larger-than-life action setpieces that sit in the minds of audiences for years and make it all playable. It worked incredibly well and resulted in one of the most successful franchises PlayStation has ever had. It even spawned its own movie starring Tom Holland in 2022.

Now, it seems like Uncharted is now inspiring other action-adventure films. Many have noted that the climax of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is very similar to a sequence from Uncharted 2: Among Thieves. After a train with Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) onboard is sent over a blown up bridge, Hunt must climb the train as it dangles over the edge. This is incredibly similar to the opening of Uncharted 2, which is one of the most iconic moments in the series. Former Naughty Dog employee and Uncharted 2: Among Thieves co-director Bruce Straley acknowledged the comparisons on Twitter, stating that it is the “sincerest form of flattery”, a play on the quote, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” This isn’t the first time the Tom Cruise-led franchise has pulled from Uncharted either, as director Christopher McQuarrie cited the video game series as an inspiration for the plane stunt in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/bruce_straley/status/1680320749486370816?s=46&t=HtCBM7X8oqxfamcKvZ5XqA

Whether we see another Uncharted-esque stunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two remains to be seen. That film is slated to release next year, but it has paused production due to the ongoing actors’ strike. We’ve already gotten some glimpses at other stunts in the next film, including a big aerial sequence with World War II-era planes.

What do you think of Uncharted possibly inspiring Mission: Impossible? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.