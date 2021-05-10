Uncharted 4 Has Been Experienced by Over 37 Million Players

✖

Today marks the five-year anniversary of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and its launch on the PlayStation 4. While this entry in the beloved action-adventure series isn't the most recent one to have come about, it served as a conclusion to protagonist Nathan Drake's storyline. To celebrate the occasion today, developer Naughty Dog revealed some staggering new statistics letting us know just how many people have experienced the game over the years.

Divulged on social media, Naughty Dog announced that over 37 million players in total have given Uncharted 4 a shot since it released five years ago. "Thank you to over 37 million players that have been on this globe-trotting adventure with us since the launch of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End in 2016," the studio said in an image it shared. Of this total, it also revealed that 13.3 million of those players have experienced the multiplayer mode to go along with some other fun statistics.

To celebrate the 5th anniversary of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End's release, we want to thank the players who joined us and Nathan Drake on this wild ride. ✌️ Remember to play with the lemur! #SicParvisMagna pic.twitter.com/YVlmu36KOz — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 10, 2021

It's worth stressing that simply because this many people have played Uncharted 4, it doesn't mean that the sales total for the game is the same number. Uncharted 4 was actually part of Sony's PlayStation Plus lineup last year in April 2020. As such, there's a good chance that many millions of players downloaded the game for free at this point and played it in this manner.

Still, to see a PlayStation title reach this number of players overall is incredibly impressive. Prior to the release of Uncharted 4, the series as a whole had only sold around 20 million units in total. To nearly double that number with the fourth entry in the series is something that I'm sure those at Naughty Dog and PlayStation are thrilled about. It also means that, at some point, we'll definitely see a new Uncharted game come about in the future.

So all of these years later, how do you feel about Uncharted 4? Is it your favorite game in the series? And if not, which installment do you like the most? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.