Uncharted Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray SteelBook With Ring Necklace Is 33% Off

If you saw only one Tom Holland film during the pandemic, odds are it was the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, his turn as Nathan Drake in Sony's Uncharted video game adaptation was a solid performer, raking in nearly $400 million worldwide. If you missed it in theaters, or just really loved the film, you'll be happy to know that the Uncharted limited edition SteelBook with ring necklace replica is available here on Amazon for $24.99, which is 33% off and an all-time low. In fact, it's only $2 more expensive than the standard 4K Blu-ray.

The complete =digital and Blu-ray details for Uncharted are available below along with info on the bonus features which include deleted and extended scenes, behind the scenes footage, director commentary, and more.

Order Uncharted on Digital:

Order Uncharted on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD:

Special Features: 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY and DIGITAL

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Behind the Scenes Featurettes Becoming Nathan Drake Big Action Breakdown: C-17 Globemaster Charting the Course: On Set with Ruben Fleischer Never a Dull Moment: Stunts & Action The Buddy System Villains, Backstabbers & Accomplices

Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer

DVD

The Buddy System

Synopsis:

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.