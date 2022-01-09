Spider-Man: No Way Home: Only These Movies are Ahead in Box Office Records

Spider-Man: No Way Home is cruising to another major weekend at the box office and is on its way to more places in the record books. Sony Pictures has already confirmed that the film has nabbed another $30 million over the weekend bringing its domestic total to $666.5 million. This new data in hand, but no updated international numbers just yet, we’ve compiled the current standings for Spider-Man: No Way Home across multiple box office records. In some categories the latest film from Marvel Studios is #1 with a bullet, exceeding its competition, but in others it has a long way to go to reach the summit.

It’s worth noting that with this weekend’s additions to the domestic total, Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially passed the inflation-adjusted domestic box office for the original Spider-Man (the film’s $403.7 million from 2002 adjusts to $636.48 million in 2022). As if you needed another piece of proof that the film was a massive hit this should be the icing on the cake for you. The 2002 original Spider-Man has long been a benchmark in box office records books, in particular after adjusting for inflation. Now that No Way Home has even exceeded that total it’s place as a milestone movie is pretty well cemented.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s all the other records that Spider-Man: No Way Home holds, and how close it is to breaking others.

2021 Releases Domestic

#1 – Spider-Man: No Way Home – $666.5 million

#2 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – $224.5 million

#3 – Venom: Let There Be Carnage – $212 million

#4 – Black Widow – $183.65 million

#5 – F9: The Fast Saga – $173 million

2021 Releases Worldwide

#1 – Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.424 billion

#2 – The Battle at Lake Changjin – $905 million

#3 – Hi, Mom – $841 million

#4 – No Time to Die – $770 million

#5 – F9: The Fast Saga – $721 million

Sony Pictures Releases Domestic

#1 – Spider-Man: No Way Home – $666.5 million

#2 – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – $404.5 million

#3 – Spider-Man – $403.7 million

#4 – Spider-Man: Far From Home – $390 million

#5 – Spider-Man 2 – $373.5 million

All-Time Domestic

#1 – Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $936 million

#2 – Avengers: Endgame – $858 million

#3 – Avatar -$760 million

#4 – Black Panther – $700 million

#5 – Avengers: Infinity War – $678 million

#6 – Spider-Man: No Way Home – $666 million

All-Time International

#1 – Avatar – $2.085 billion

#2 – Avengers: Endgame – $1.939 billion

#3 – Titanic – $1.548 billion

#4 – Avengers: Infinity War –$1.369 billion

#5 – Furious 7 $1.163 billion

Twenty three other movies between them go here…

#28 – Spider-Man: No Way Home – $758 million

All-Time Worldwide

#1 – Avatar – $2.845 billion

#2 – Avengers: Endgame –$2.797 billion

#3 – Titanic –$2.207 billion

#4 – Star Wars: The Force Awakens –$2.064 billion

#5 – Avengers: Infinity War –$2.048 billion

#6 – Jurassic World – $1.669 billion

#7 – The Lion King –$1.654 billion

#8 – Furious 7 –$1.516 billion

#9 – The Avengers –$1.515 billion

#10 – Frozen II –$1.445 billion

#11 – Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.424 billion

Marvel Cinematic Universe (Worldwide)

#1 – Avengers: Endgame – $1.939 billion

#2 – Avengers: Infinity War – $1.369 billion

#3 – Marvel’s The Avengers: – $1.515 billion

#4 – Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.424 billion

All Spider-Man Movies Domestic

#1 – Spider-Man: No Way Home – $666.5 million

#2 – Spider-Man – $403.7 million

#3 – Spider-Man: Far From Home – $390 million

#4 – Spider-Man 2 – $373.5 million

#5 – Spider-Man 3 $336.5 million

#6 – Spider-Man: Homecoming – $334.2 million

#7 – The Amazing Spider-Man – $262 million

#8 – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – $202 million

#9 – Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse – $190 million

All Spider-Man Movies Domestic ADJUSTED

#1 – Spider-Man: No Way Home – $666.5 million

#2 – Spider-Man – $636.48 million

#3 – Spider-Man 2 – $550.96 million

#4 – Spider-Man 3 $448 million

#5 – Spider-Man: Far From Home – $390.53 million

#6 – Spider-Man: Homecoming – $341 million

#7 – The Amazing Spider-Man – $301 million

#8 – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – $227 million

#9 – Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse – $190.9 million

All Spider-Man Movies Worldwide

#1 – Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.424 billion

#2 – Spider-Man: Far From Home – $1.132 billion

#3 – Spider-Man 3 – $894 million

#4 – Spider-Man: Homecoming – $878 million

#5 – Spider-Man – $821 million

#6 – Spider-Man 2 – $794 million

#7 – The Amazing Spider-Man – $757 million

#8 – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 $708.99 million

#9 – Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse – $375.64 million