Uncharted Director Comments on Possibility of Uncharted 5

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was released back in 2016 via the PS4 and the PS4 only. At the time, it was described as being a send-off for the series, which would subsequently be put on ice, at least for a while. That was six years ago, and so far it looks like this expectation is holding up. Naughty Dog never shut the door on the series though, and even left a place for it to continue at the end of Uncharted 4. In the present day, it’s still leaving this door open, but right now, it sounds like a return still isn’t in the cards.

During a recent interview, Shaun Escayg — who returned to Naughty Dog last year after briefly leaving it for Crystal Dynamics and an unsuccessful stint with Marvel’s Avengers — was asked about Uncharted 5. As you would expect, the Naughty Dog creative director didn’t say anything too juicy, but did note to “never say never.” Adding to this, Escayg noted that it’s a franchise Naughty Dog loves and “a world we want to see more of.”

“I think we can say for certain that we can never say never. Yeah. Uncharted is a franchise we love – that the studio loves. I love, and Kurt loves. It’s a world we want to see more of. So I can certainly say that,” said Escayg.

Obviously, everything here is non-commital, but it also doesn’t sound like the comment of someone who thinks the series is going to remain dormant for much longer. And of course, even if Naughty Dog rather do other things, there’s going to be a point where Sony will certainly want to revive it. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was one of the PS4’s highest-rated games and one of its best-selling exclusives. More, Sony is now doubly invested in the franchise with the upcoming Tom Holland movie. And with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming to PS5 this week and PC later this year, the series is all of a sudden back in a major way. The only thing missing is Uncharted 5.

