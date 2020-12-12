Uncharted 5 PS5 Rumors Commented on by PlayStation Insider

✖

A prominent industry insider has commented on the recent Uncharted 5 rumors, seemingly casting doubt on their claims. In the past year or so, rumors have been picking up that Sony San Diego has a new internal team working on a new Uncharted game, colloquially dubbed Uncharted 5. Bolstering these rumors was more than one Naughty Dog developer shifting to Sony San Diego. That said, it looks like there may nothing to these rumors or speculation.

Over on Reset Era, prominent industry insider Shinobi602 responded to new speculation that Sony San Diego is working on a new Uncharted game with an "Are You Sure" GIF. Now, there are a few ways you could take this, but most have taken it as a subtle hint that this information is incorrect. That said, it's far from anything definitive.

While Shinobi602 has proven reliable on numerous occasions, but because everything here is a bit nebulous, take it all with a grain of salt, just like the rumors from earlier this year claiming Uncharted 5 was in development at Sony San Diego.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Sony or Sony San Diego -- have commented on any of this, including the original rumors, and while this is unlikely to change, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

While it seems Naughty Dog has moved on from Uncharted, you'd assume Sony is going to find a way to continue it. Not only is it one of its highest-rated and best-selling series, but with a new Uncharted movie releasing next year, now seems like a horrible time to put Nathan Drake and co. on ice.

