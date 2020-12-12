Mass Effect Director Shares Great News About the Next Game

✖

Yesterday, at The Game Awards 2020, BioWare surprised Mass Effect fans by revealing a teaser trailer for the next and untitled Mass Effect game, presumably in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The trailer itself doesn't reveal much of note, but it does confirm that Liara T'Soni is back and it heavily hints at the return of series protagonist, Commander Shepard. That said, this is all it reveals, and that's because the game is still in pre-production.

Following up the reveal, project director on the game, Michael Gamble, revealed that many key figures from the original trilogy have returned for this new project. For example, Dusty Everman is back, who was important in the creation of the Normandy. Joining Everman is Parrish Ley and Brenon Holmes. The former served as cinematic director of the first three games, while the latter was pivotal to the various gameplay systems throughout the trilogy. Lastly, Gamble also confirmed Derek Watts is back, the series' original art director.

When the new Mass Effect game was announced last month, BioWare noted the team working on the game was comprised of veterans, so this news doesn't come as a huge surprise, but it's nonetheless very welcomed news, especially after BioWare missed the mark with Andromeda.

Dusty was one of the key people responsible for bringing the original Normandy to life. Dusty decided to rejoin BioWare to work on the next Mass Effect game. There are more like him. We've heard what Mass Effect means to you. https://t.co/8dfGPV17iS — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020

Parrish was the cinematic director for the Mass Effect Trilogy. Many of the amazing moments you had were crafted from him and the team. Parrish decided to rejoin BioWare to bring this vision of a new Mass Effect to life. https://t.co/DxsuCqlAuR — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020

Brenon is a veteran of 3 Mass Effect games. His ingenuity and work helps to bring amazing gameplay systems to the Mass Effect Universe.

Brenon is one of many who want to bring you the game you deserve. As time goes on, you'll get to know more of us. https://t.co/1jp3BJPGoQ — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020

Oh, and lets not forget Derek Watts. Original Art Director for Mass Effect. He's back too. Ready to rock. — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020

A new Mass Effect is currently in development at BioWare, and that's all we know. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date or platforms.