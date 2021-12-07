Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PS5 Release Date Revealed

PlayStation has announced that the upcoming bundled title Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will officially launch for the PlayStation 5 on January 28th. The title includes remastered versions of both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and it is also set to release for the PC for the first time at some point in 2022 though no definitive release date was announced for the PC version. In addition to the PS5 release date and new trailer, several other details about Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection were also revealed.

As expected, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will include several graphics options to choose from in the form of three modes. Fidelity Mode will allow players to traverse the game in native 4K resolution at 30fps, Performance Mode targets 60fps, and Performance+ Mode targets 120fps at 1080p. The remastered version also includes better load times, Spatial 3D Audio, and use of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The title also comes with some interesting upgrade and promotional offers. Anyone that’s purchased Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or the digital bundle featuring both will be able to upgrade to the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Digital Version for PlayStation 5 for $10. (The PlayStation Plus version of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End doesn’t count.) Anyone looking to upgrade from the PlayStation 4 disc versions will need to insert them into the PS5 whenever they want to play or download the digitally upgraded version, which means the digital edition of the PS5 will not offer the same upgrade path to owners.

Additionally, players in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States that purchase or upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PlayStation 5 through the PlayStation Store will get a voucher code for one standard ticket to the upcoming Uncharted movie at participating theaters. That promotion is set to conclude on February 3rd.

As noted above, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on January 28th. The title, which includes upgraded versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, is also set to release for the PC in 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Uncharted franchise in general right here.

