Uncharted: Mark Wahlberg Plans to Sneak Into Screenings on Opening Day

This Friday, Uncharted will release exclusively in theaters, and Mark Wahlberg plans on being in attendance. The Victor “Sully” Sullivan actor recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he talked all things Uncharted. Kimmel joked that theater-goers in the Los Angeles area might run into Wahlberg during screenings, and the actor admitted that he does plan on attending to see in-person reactions. Wahlberg went on to say that he’s done this in the past, and he’ll stop to thank audiences for their time if they liked the movie. If not… well, that’s a different story!

“I can tell you what: on Friday, I will be going to random theaters around LA, because I want to see the reaction to the movie. You know, we used to do that all the time. Whenever you had a movie opening, you wanted to go to the theater, see if people are waiting in line to go and see it, go in to watch the movie a little bit. If it goes well, you kinda go up and say after, thank people for coming. If it doesn’t, you sneak out the door,” Wahlberg joked.

Wahlberg has been attached to star in an Uncharted movie going all the way back to 2010. The actor was originally intended to play series star Nathan Drake, but he aged out of the role, as development on the movie dragged on. Drake is the main character from the PlayStation games, while Sully serves as a mentor to the fortune hunter. Wahlberg went on to say that viewers unfamiliar with the video games won’t have to worry about being lost.

“The great thing about this, this is such a good, old-fashioned movie. It’s like Indiana Jones, it’s an adventure that you can go on. It’s fun. It’s based on a video game, but you don’t have to have played the video game. This is for the whole family, so I’m excited about it.”

Uncharted is set to release in theaters Friday, February 18th. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

