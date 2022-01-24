Tom Holland Says Uncharted’s Plane Stunt Is the Hardest Action Sequence He’s Ever Made

A new featurette for the upcoming Uncharted movie adaptation, set to release next month on February 18th, has Tom Holland explain just how intense filming the stunts for the movie was for him. According to the actor, who plays Nathan Drake, the sequence featured in the official trailers for the movie with him on boxes falling out of the back of a plane is the hardest action sequence he’s ever made.

“With Uncharted, I was shooting stunts that are far bigger than anything I’ve done before,” says Holland in the new behind-the-scenes video. “The sequence when we’re flying out the back of the plane on the boxes, I mean, we must have shot that for five weeks. Almost every day, at times, I’d be like 100 feet in the air, attached to a box that is spinning, and then I would basically hang on until it would throw me off. And it was really scary, but I think that level of fear just makes that scene that much more authentic. It’s the hardest action sequence I’ve ever made.”

Don’t try this at home.



Go behind-the-stunts with @TomHolland1996 on the hardest action sequence he’s ever made. #UnchartedMovie exclusively in movie theaters February 18. pic.twitter.com/orZ4ASSPZB — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) January 24, 2022

“Uncharted introduces audiences to street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure-hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg),” the synopsis for the upcoming movie reads. “Inspired by the acclaimed video game series, this action-adventure epic spans the globe and follows Nate and Sully as they embark on the dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother.”

The Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18th after several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Uncharted movie right here.

