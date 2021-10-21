Uncharted Movie Trailer Leaves Fans With Mixed Feelings

Uncharted fans had reservations about the movie prior to the release of the first full trailer, and now that it’s out, it looks like not all of those reservations have been removed. Some are still skeptical about the casting decisions to have Tom Holland play Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg play the treasure hunter’s mentor, Sully, while others are a bit more reassured about the direction the movie’s taking now. This is the best look yet we’ve gotten at the movie, but with it not scheduled to release until February 18th, there’s still time for more opinions to be changed.
The first trailer for the new Uncharted movie can be seen above for those who haven’t been able to catch it yet. It indeed features a much younger version of Nathan Drake who’s played by Holland, an actor which some questioned might’ve been too young and clean cut to play even a younger version of the protagonist. Wahlberg’s Sully still does not have a mustache in the trailer much to the chagrin of those who were hoping that he’d have one since that’s the most recognizable part of Sully’s ensemble.
Judging from the reactions shared online since the release of the trailer, some people are still holding onto their reservations until they see more of the movie. Some people seem to be coming around to the idea of Holland and Wahlberg in their respective roles while others continue to feel that the characters were miscast. A popular sentiment regardless is that those who love the Uncharted franchise will still be checking out the movie regardless since this is the first movie adaptation it’s gotten unless you count the fan-made film, too.
Uncharted is scheduled to come to theaters on February 18th, and before then, you can look forward to more trailers, previews, and more reactions and commentaries like the ones below.