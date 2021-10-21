Uncharted Movie Trailer Leaves Fans With Mixed Feelings

Uncharted fans had reservations about the movie prior to the release of the first full trailer, and now that it’s out, it looks like not all of those reservations have been removed. Some are still skeptical about the casting decisions to have Tom Holland play Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg play the treasure hunter’s mentor, Sully, while others are a bit more reassured about the direction the movie’s taking now. This is the best look yet we’ve gotten at the movie, but with it not scheduled to release until February 18th, there’s still time for more opinions to be changed.

The first trailer for the new Uncharted movie can be seen above for those who haven’t been able to catch it yet. It indeed features a much younger version of Nathan Drake who’s played by Holland, an actor which some questioned might’ve been too young and clean cut to play even a younger version of the protagonist. Wahlberg’s Sully still does not have a mustache in the trailer much to the chagrin of those who were hoping that he’d have one since that’s the most recognizable part of Sully’s ensemble.

Judging from the reactions shared online since the release of the trailer, some people are still holding onto their reservations until they see more of the movie. Some people seem to be coming around to the idea of Holland and Wahlberg in their respective roles while others continue to feel that the characters were miscast. A popular sentiment regardless is that those who love the Uncharted franchise will still be checking out the movie regardless since this is the first movie adaptation it’s gotten unless you count the fan-made film, too.

Uncharted is scheduled to come to theaters on February 18th, and before then, you can look forward to more trailers, previews, and more reactions and commentaries like the ones below.

Like a Cookie Cutter Action Movie

https://twitter.com/Tyerd81/status/1451181050592473088

Cautiously Optimistic

Just finished watching the Uncharted trailer 📽🎞 speaking from the point of view of someone who loves the games it looks like a really fun action- adventure romp I’m cautiously optimistic. 🗺🧭🤞🤞



What’re your thoughts? 🤔💭 let me know 👇👇📝 pic.twitter.com/MsQC5Keq94 — Ben Jones (@BenjiDWJ) October 21, 2021

Just Tati Gabrielle

no thoughts just tati gabrielle in the uncharted trailer pic.twitter.com/fDjKegMkKO — lin (@ruesschafer) October 21, 2021

A Nice Surprise

hmm the tough thing with an Uncharted film is that the og games are already so cinematic



Also them doing the plane scene is a nice surprise but makes sense, it's arguably the most iconic set piece from the series. https://t.co/o6pQGGumIU — Amisha (cinematicwallflower) (@cwallflower2) October 21, 2021

Maybe It Won’t Be So Bad?

https://twitter.com/Shawn_W_/status/1451182284644634629

Wishing It the Best

Does a lot of this contradict the games’ continuity? Is Wahlberg hilariously bad casting? Is this being made by the guy who did Venom?



Yeah, that’s all rough, but as the chief authority on Uncharted (fact), I wish this nonsense the best. Interested to see what newcomers think https://t.co/Ydlm9t7DJK — Joe-B.Wan Cannoli (@J_Bologna) October 21, 2021

THE Pose

Holland’s Doing a Great Job

I cried quietly on the bus after the trailer came out. I've been playing Uncharted since I was 12, and Nathan Drake is the most important character in the world to me.And he's played by the man I've admired for five years. And he did a great job. Im too emotional 😭😭😭😭💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/1NO5uGOYSe — ava☄️ (@spidey__parker) October 21, 2021

Ruining It

Me seeing Mark Wh*lberg in the Uncharted trailer pic.twitter.com/XkRFEAy9pS — beth (@dayasdear) October 21, 2021

Two Moods

https://twitter.com/Enguino/status/1451175484398743553

Bizarre Miscasting