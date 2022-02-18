Tom Holland's Uncharted Conquers Netflix Top 10

Sony's live-action adaptation of Uncharted finally arrived in theaters earlier this year, with Tom Holland taking on the role of beloved adventure hero Nathan Drake. The film was a solid success in theaters, kicking off a great 2022 for the big screen and beginning a new film franchise for both Sony and Holland. This weekend, the movie was added to Netflix's streaming lineup, and it hasn't taken long for movie fans to jump on the opportunity to see it.

After joining Netflix's roster on Friday, Uncharted immediately became the most popular movie on the entire streaming service. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Uncharted in the very first position, proving just how much love there is for Holland amongst movie fans.

Uncharted passed some really popular titles to take the number one spot this weekend. Netflix originals like Purple Hearts and The Gray Man have been huge as of late, but Uncharted soared right past them in its first two days.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!