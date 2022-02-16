Uncharted Star Tom Holland Reveals How Improvisation Factored Into Filming





Uncharted star Tom Holland says that improvisation played a huge role in the movie. During the Sony Creator to Creator series, the actor was joined by Reuben Fleischer, Neil Druckman, and Asad Qizilbash to discuss the upcoming blockbuster. Holland says that his back and forth with Mark Wahlberg had to be honed over time. Every one of the quips didn’t land perfectly from the jump. But, as they got to know each other the Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan actors actually formed quite a team. Druckmann was thrilled to hear this and said it mirrored their approach at Naughty Dog when making the series. So, if you were going into Uncharted to see some old-fashioned Nate and Sully bickering, you’re probably going to get your wish. Check out what Holland said about filming down below.

“It was a lot of fun, it was challenging, it was daunting having the confidence to improvise and put yourself in a vulnerable position. Because, anytime you improvise and it’s not funny, it’s horrible,” Holland admitted. “It’s a horrible thing when the director comes in and says, ‘Yeah, that line’s not working. Say what it says on the page.’ But, it was a lot of fun and we very quickly got into a rhythm, which we knew would have to push each other’s buttons. How to bring out the best in each other in a humor point of view.”

Druckmann pointed out how similar it was to the voice actors who originally played these roles. “It’s cool to hear that your process in improvising and pushing each other’s buttons sounds so similar to Nolan North and Richard McGonagal worked with Nate and Sully in the game. So much of their banter was improvised.”

“For me, it was thrilling getting you both going back and forth…and the banter,” Fleischer recalled. “So much of that, as I recall, was just improvised and you both giving each other crap on the day [of filming.] It develops into a real bond and a reliance on each other. And, appreciation ultimately.”

Uncharted also has an official synopsis ready to go: “Uncharted introduces audiences to street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure-hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Inspired by the acclaimed video game series, this action-adventure epic spans the globe and follows Nate and Sully as they embark on the dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother.”

Are you pumped for Uncharted? Let us know down in the comments!