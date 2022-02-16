Uncharted Reveals Sony Creator to Creator Series With Tom Holland, Ruben Fleischer and Neil Druckmann

Sony and PlayStation are bringing out an Uncharted Creator To Creator Series on YouTube with Tom Holland, Ruben Fleischer, Neil Druckmann, and Head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash. All three of them are major drivers behind the upcoming blockbuster film. During the conversation they discuss how the project came together and their approach to the massively popular video game franchise. Holland is coming off a phenomenal turn as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he’s going to have to adapt in order to portray Nathan Drake. For Fleischer, the challenge of adapting the series came from the differences in these mediums. Spectacle is the bread and butter of the Uncharted series and rendering them in film is quite different.

Druckmann pointed out that Holland’s conversations and dialogue with Mark Wahlberg greatly resembled Nolan North and Richard McGonagle finding a rhythm in the games. Qizilbash is just thrilled to see all these amazing games getting the recognition they deserve. Check out the entire conversation down below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony describes this conversation right here: “Tom Holland and the creators of Uncharted sit down to discuss the creativity and collaboration that went into adapting the video game into a film. From turning video game sequences into movie scenes to Tom Holland doing some of the most challenging stunts of his career, the creators connect over each other’s contribution to the authenticity of the movie.”

Uncharted also has an official synopsis ready to go: “Uncharted introduces audiences to street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure-hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Inspired by the acclaimed video game series, this action-adventure epic spans the globe and follows Nate and Sully as they embark on the dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother.”

Are you excited to see Uncharted? Let us know down in the comments below!