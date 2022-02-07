Uncharted Star Tom Holland Reveals the Most Difficult Part of Playing Nathan Drake

The record-breaking Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is still playing in theaters around the globe, but that’s not stopping young star Tom Holland from attempting to corner the movie market even further. Holland and Sony have teamed up for another massive IP adventure, this time bringing the action from the world of video games, rather than the world of comic books. Uncharted, based on the Naughty Dog video game series, hits theaters on February 18th, with Holland taking on the role of iconic explorer Nathan Drake.

Holland has spent the last six years starring as one of the most popular fictional characters on the entire planet, so he is used to a lot of the blockbuster filmmaking process. What took some getting used to on Uncharted, however, was acting as cool as Nathan Drake.

“One of the most difficult things about this character was playing ‘the cool guy,’” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. “Historically, I’ve always sort of played the outsider who doesn’t particularly have many friends and isn’t the cool kid. So Nathan Drake is the complete opposite, and that was something that took me a while to get used to and feel comfortable doing.”

Another major challenge for Holland was the filming schedule itself. Sony shot Uncharted and Spider-Man: No Way Home essentially back to back, and Holland needed to be careful not to burn himself out.

Naturally, with a movie of this size that is as ambitious as it is, we had to push back a few times,” Holland said. “We probably had two weeks left of shooting and then we had three weeks left of shooting and then pushed it so we had four weeks left of shooting. And I knew what a monster of a film that Spider-Man was going to be, so I was very cautious about not running out of steam. So it was tough. It was a tough nine months’ worth of work, but obviously, with the success of Spider-Man, it was incredibly worth it. And with the excitement and hype that Uncharted is getting, it seems like both were very, very worthwhile.”

Instead of swinging from building to building and attempting to fix the fabric of the multiverse, Holland will take to the jungles to attempt to steal priceless treasures as Nathan Drake. Uncharted arrives in theaters on February 18th.