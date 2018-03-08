Undertale Confirmed for the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Direct is currently going on and we’re getting excited about what’s next for the hybrid console from the Big N. One of the titles that is sure to excite many (me, I’m excited) is the news that indie darling Undertale is making its way to the platform!

The story-rich platformer has been hailed for its phenomenal soundtrack and unique character. If you’re looking for an interesting game experience, I can’t recommend Undertale enough!

Videos by ComicBook.com

PlayStation 4, Vita, and PC players have all gotten a chance to jump in on this magical journey, and now Nintendo Switch owners will as well. We don’t have a release date as of yet, it’s still set at a tentative “eventually” status, but this is a fantastic title to be ported over! A very easy playstyle, though challenging in its actual progression. The perfect experience to take on the go, or to play at home. I can’t wait to get my hands on this when it comes out … just waiting on that official launch window.

For more about the game itself:

Welcome to Undertale. In this RPG, you control a human who falls underground into the world of monsters. Now you must find your way out… or stay trapped forever.