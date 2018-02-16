Undertale Takes Japan by Storm, Over 100K copies Sold Digitally Already

When Undertale first released back in 2015, it kind of swept everyone off of their feet, in either extremely good or extremely bad ways. The game resonated with players for its unique RPG style and memorable, weird characters, spawning plenty of fan art and some subcultures that we don’t exactly discuss at the dinner table.

Now, it seems, the game is having the exact same effect on Japanese audiences, as recent reports are confirming that the game’s digital release has already sold a whopping 100,000 copies, months before its Japanese physical release is scheduled to happen. The game released last summer for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in Japan, and its physical edition will come with a limited release 24-page art book with illustrations by Temmie.

The numbers were confirmed by 8-4 games, the Japanese publisher of Undertale as well as other recognizable titles like Monster Hunter and Nier.

For those among us who might have missed the Undertale craze (the game is still receiving tons of love on platforms like Steam, by the way), here’s a little bit more information about the odd little video game RPG title that took the internet by storm a few years back:

Welcome to UNDERTALE. In this RPG, you control a human who falls underground into the world of monsters. Now you must find your way out… or stay trapped forever. FEATURES:

Killing is unnecessary: negotiate out of danger using the unique battle system.

Time your attacks for extra damage, then dodge enemy attacks in a style reminiscent of top-down shooters.

Original art and soundtrack brimming with personality.

Soulful, character-rich story with an emphasis on humor.

Created mostly by one person.

Become friends with all of the bosses

At least 5 dogs.

You can date a skeleton.

Hmmm… now there are 6 dogs…?

Maybe you won’t want to date the skeleton.

I thought I found a 7th dog, but it was actually just the 3rd dog

If you play this game, can you count the dogs for me…? I’m not good at it.

Undertale is available in the U.S. now for PC, Linux, Mac, PlayStation 4, and PlsyStation Vita.

