How Is Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World Different From Japanese Version?

With Universal Studios Hollywood opening Super Nintendo World on February 17, a lot of fans are wondering how this location is different from the Japanese version. Well, on a press tour with Universal Creative Vice President Jon Corfino, Comicbook.com got some answers. In a Q+A session with the executive, we learned that it's actually remarkably similar to the park in Osaka. Basically, the configurations might be a little different, but the attractions are all the same. There is one big exception with the Yoshi ride present in Japan. But, you have to imagine Universal is already planning what else they're going to add to the park. Check out what he had to say about the difference right here down below!

"I'll break it down. In terms of the ride itself, the ride here is the ride there. In terms of the configuration, some of our queue lines are different. In terms of the configuration it's different. We still have the same areas, and that's how it's different. But, the rides are the rides and In terms of the land itself, we do not have a Yoshi ride," Corfino clarified. "That aside, I would say pound for pound, you're going to get the same experience that's out there. Just maybe a slightly different configuration. But, the same experience."

Japan Getting Donkey Kong Expansion

Late last year, the Japan Super Nintendo World announced a DK expansion to the cheers of the Internet at large. Here's what the creatives had to say about it in the press release. "SUPER NINTENDO WORLD creates a whole new level of theme park entertainment and has quickly become an exciting, must-do experience for our guests," said J.L. Bonnier, President & CEO of Universal Studios Japan, as part of the announcement. "We are thrilled to continue working with Nintendo as we fulfill our vision to bring their characters and stories to life. Our new Donkey Kong themed area will bring even more excitement and fun to the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD experience."

"I am very happy to be able to make the world of Donkey Kong a reality following the world of Mario," stated Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto as part of the same announcement. "I am looking forward to creating a thrilling Donkey Kong experience with the amazing team at Universal. It will take some time until it is completed, but it will be a unique area for not only people who are familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all guests."

What would you like to see the next ride be? Let us know down in the comments!