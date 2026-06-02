Until Dawn 2 Reveal Trailer Takes the Horror Series to a Tropical Island

Until Dawn was one of the breakout hits for the PS4 in 2015, a title that came together after a notoriously bumpy development cycle. And even though its original developer, Supermassive Games, has moved to other franchises, the game is finally get a full sequel over a decade later. This sequel, simply titled Until Dawn 2, made its debut at the PlayStation State of Play in June.

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Firesprite is developing Until Dawn 2, the developer behind spin-offs like Run Sackboy! Run! and VR games like The Persistence and Horizon Call of the Mountain. Until Dawn 2 doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but it is slated to come to PS5 in 2027.

Until Dawn 2 Trades in Snow for Sunny Weather

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As shown by the trailer, Until Dawn 2 takes place on Akishima Island, a fictional island “haunted by dark stories” and one that contains “dreadful and heartbreaking secrets.” This new story follows a cast of ghost hunters for a paranormal series called Dead True after they’ve signed a deal with a TV network. According to the PlayStation Blog, the team is known for staging its scares but has now “come face-to-face with real horrors and must start living up to their reputation to survive until dawn.” The trailer shows a bit of the slasher norms, like sexual situations, gory kills, and a killer roaming around.

Being an Until Dawn game, choices and consequences will apparently play a big role in the Until Dawn 2. The trailer notes that “everyone can live” and “everyone can die,” carrying on the genre tradition. According to the team, some branches will be contingent on the player’s relationship with certain characters, which can send the story “spinning off towards unforeseen consequences.” Firesprite said honoring this element of the series’ legacy is part of its mission. More details will come in the coming months, as the studio promised a look at gameplay, the new cast, and the story. The cast is seemingly all new so far, except for Peter Stormare’s Dr. Hill, who was in the original 2015 game.

An Until Dawn game was teased at the end of the widely maligned 2024 remake. It shows Hayden Panettiere’s character, Sam, waking up with a large wound on her arm before a mysterious person calls her name. It is unclear if this is part of Until Dawn 2, another game, or was canned. Sam wasn’t in the Until Dawn 2 trailer, but there’s still plenty to uncover since the game is more than a few months away.

Supermassive Games, the team that developed the first Until Dawn, left the series behind following the 2016 VR shooter Until Dawn: Rush of Blood. It has since created other titles in the interactive horror genre, like five games in the The Dark Pictures Anthology as well as The Quarry, which is most often compared to Until Dawn. However, none of these titles have captured players like Until Dawn, possibly demonstrating why PlayStation came back to this specific series.

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