Untitled Goose Game Comes to Life After Goose Smashes Taxi Window

House House’s Untitled Goose Game has already emerged as a hit as a game where players get to control an innocent looking goose who’s bent on causing as many problems as possible. Since the game’s release, people have been working the goose into their favorite memes and have already been campaigning for different crossover opportunities like putting the goose in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. One place people probably didn’t expect the goose to pop up though is in real life when a troublesome goose smashed through a taxi window in Nottingham, England.

BBC Radio Nottingham shared the tweet below that showed a goose standing in the back of a taxi with glass covering the inside of the car. The story included with the tweet provided a simple enough explanation with a joke of its own – a goose simply smashed through the window and landed in the backseat, perhaps on its way to the Goose Fair in Nottingham, the outlet joked.

What probably wasn’t expected though was the responses from people who couldn’t see anything else except a jerk of a goose like the one seen in Untitled Goose Game. Filling the replies to the initial tweet were jokes about the goose being on the loose and all sorts of other comparisons to the game that’s been sweeping the Internet since its release.

Goose smashes through taxi window https://t.co/RThaDIRumk pic.twitter.com/ouqUVi5S2J — BBC Radio Nottingham (@BBCNottingham) October 1, 2019

Found at the scene… pic.twitter.com/XOpD6YNOVB — Aaron Hewett 🏳️‍🌈 (@urbancreature) October 1, 2019

The HD texture pack really has changed the game — Spooky Scary K 🏳️‍🌈💀👻 (@_Vs_The_World) October 1, 2019

For those who are understandably worried about the condition of the goose seeing how it smashed through a window, you can rest assured knowing the goose got the attention it deserved. A separate tweet from the Radford Road Police said the goose was taken to a vet to get a checkup and make sure it was alright.

Untitled Goose Game landed on the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms just recently when the game released on September 20th. The developers have previously stressed the fact that the game does not have a title and is actually untitled, though it seems everyone’s just taken to calling it the “Goose Game” with the horrible goose now that it’s out.

You can check out more about the Untitled Goose Game here where you’ll also be able to pick it up at a discount for a limited time.