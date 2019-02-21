Cut ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Keyblades Found in Game, Here’s How to Unlock Them

Kingdom Hearts III players have been able to craft, earn, and enjoy all of the wonderful Keyblades that the game had to offer, teeming with a magical charm that continues to bewitch fans of the beloved franchise. But just because there was a wide variety to choose from with the third game, that doesn’t mean there weren’t some that were cut. Luckily, we have a chance to see some of those that didn’t make the final version of the game thanks to a brand-new video!

Some of the Keyblades mentioned are still technically in the game, though not usable by Sora and his crew. Luckily, there’s a way to unlock them, though you need to know how in order to begin. Below are the Keyblades the above video shows how to unlock:

Master’s Defender

Way to Dawn

Braveheart

Kingdom Key D

Mickey’s Keyblade

These can be unlocked through the Save Wizard for PS4 Max by entering three codes into the offsets:

Slot 1 – 1878

Slot 2 – 1880

Slot 3 – 1888

As for the codes for the above Keyblades:

Master’s Defender – 033d

Kingdom Key D – 0342

KH3 Mickey’s Keyblade – 0343

Way to Dawn – 034f

Braveheart – 0350

Seems like too much trouble for new Keyblades? Totally understandable. You can check out the video above to see how each Keyblade looks in the game for those not looking to go through the trouble of the Save Wizard.

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. You can also check out our full review right here. For more about the game itself:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

