Valheim Patch Notes Reveal 34 Changes in New Update

A new Valheim update has been released by developer Iron Gate Studio alongside patch notes which reveal and go into detail about everything that Iron Gate Studio has tweaked and hopefully improved with the patch. Unfortunately, if you're itching for new content or new features, the update is going to be disappointing. There is no new content and the only new feature is a manual save button.

While we know everything the update does courtesy of the patch notes on the game's official website, the file size is not disclosed. In other words, we don't know how long it will generally take to download. All we can note is that the lack of new content and the fairly small size of the patch notes hint at a smaller file size.

Gameplay & Balance:

Mistlands giant helmet and sword will now properly drop both iron and copper scrap as intended Seeker soldier and ticks should now respawn correctly in dungeons, and ticks starred ticks chance increased from 10% to 20% as intended.

Fixes & Improvements:

Added Munin to Ribcage locations in Mistlands Added saving icon to HUD and delayed the "bad connection icon" when saving All game texts have been optimised for better clarity and performance Reworked button prompts to a new visual style, added some missing buttons, etc. Key hints are now displayed in a horizontal line rather than vertical list and visible in all needed contexts Kicked players get a proper message Menu selection markers should now be displayed correctly in all languages Fixed several focus loss scenarios when using a gamepad Haldor's lines are now translated correctly Build menu has been widened to avoid overlapping other interface items D-Pad should now be usable in all menus Controller and keyboard usage of menus improved Skills menu should now work correctly with gamepad and show tooltips correctly Mistlands boss should no longer escape her room during rare occasions (changes have been made to how ownership of objects work when transferred to another player; specifically checking the positions) Fixed a bug that caused projectiles to sometimes miss even though it obviously should have connected Durability bar on item in the inventory and action bar is now only visible if the item has been damaged Fixed a visual bug that showed servers that were being pinged as offline Thatch roof i-corner 45o can now support itself and will protect underlying beams from rain properly Thatch & darkwood roof top 26o middle beam point fixed

Quality of Life:

Added alternative controller layout and changed layout to be more readable. Build snapping is a toggle in the alternative layout, and has an icon when active Added manual save button to the pause menu that displays last save timeCrafting menus and quick use bar now have cycling navigation when using gamepad You can now use the sticks to move to and from a container inventory from the player inventory directly rather than changing menu focus Crafting station is now focused when opening a crafting station Language can now be changed without restarting the game If a server is unjoinable for version mismatch or other restriction this will shown when attempting to join a game from the server list immediately rather than having to wait for the game to load

Performance:

Performance of distant mountain shadows greatly increased, and added a setting to turn off distant shadows completely. (This may increase performance significantly for players with older graphic cards) Performance increased while in dungeons Performance improved when using many map pins Performance improved while using the inventory with many items Network stability and performance improvements for crossplay Improved cloud save performance on Microsoft Store version. Memory optimizations for textures and fonts

Valheim is available via the PC. Come tomorrow, it will also be available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's unclear how much of this update pertains to the Xbox version of the game, if at all.