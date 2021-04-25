Valkyrae Bluntly Denies Fan Request to Go to Prom During YouTube Stream

✖

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter didn't mince words whatsoever during a recent live stream on YouTube when one fan asked her to go to their prom in the near future. Despite perhaps being a request meant in jest, the new 100 Thieves co-owner quickly shot down the idea for a number of reasons, all of which she began to list off.

The brief moment, which happened in one of Valkyrae's recent streams within the past few days, transpired when a person in chat said, "Will you go to prom with me? I love you by the way." Without any hesitation, Valkyrae shot down the notion with a simple, "No." After laughing to herself, Valkyrae then proceeded to provide a litany of reasons as to why she wouldn't do such a thing.

“One, I don’t like school dances. Two, I think it’s very creepy to go out of state as a girl to a random school dance with a bunch of people I don’t know and I’m not comfortable with and also with someone I don’t know," Valkyrae said. The streamer went on to list five more reasons why she wouldn't do something like this -- two of which remained the simple notion that she just doesn't like school dances. She also pointed to the age gap, the ongoing pandemic, and the simple fact that she's extremely busy as other reasons for the denial.

Although Valkyrae was very blunt in this situation, it's hard to disagree with her whatsoever. The popular YouTube streamer is currently 29-years old, meaning that if she were to accept this request, she'd be going to prom with someone ten years younger than her. That's pretty strange. Even though some celebrities have gone to prom with fans in the past, it's still always a bit odd when it does happen. Clearly, Valkyrae doesn't want to be put in one of those situations for herself and would instead prefer to spend her time betraying her friends in Among Us.

So what do you think about this moment from Valkyrae's stream? Feel free to share your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter @MooreMan12.

[H/T Dexerto]