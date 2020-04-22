Valorant Is Already Producing Some Incredible Cosplays

✖

Valorant was already proving to be impressive in its closed beta form considering how many people tuned into Twitch to watch it and how many pro players took an interest to it, but it’s also unsurprisingly leading to some fantastic cosplays. The game’s got a selection of characters that each have their own unique appearances and abilities, so even though there are only a few characters in the game to pick from now, the cosplay potential has already made itself apparent. Two such cosplays recently mastered the looks of Viper and Jett, two different characters from the game, and received some attention from the official Valorant social media accounts.

Cosplayers Peyton Riley and Glory Lamothe cosplayed as Viper and Jett, respectively, in the photos highlighted below by the Brazilian Valorant Twitter account. The pair of cosplayers shared their work on their own personal social media accounts linked above and said to expect more in the future.

As cosplayers argentinas @PeytonCosplay e @GloryLamothe estão preparadíssimas para dominar em VALORANT com seus cosplays de Viper e Jett! O Beta Fechado chega ao Brasil no dia 5 de Maio! Para mais informações, acesse nosso FAQ: https://t.co/FQeFaDbIby pic.twitter.com/RDTQos6UQF — VALORANT (@VALORANTBrasil) April 21, 2020

As the tweet about the Valorant cosplays pointed out, the game’s closed beta is coming to Brazil soon during its gradual rollout to different regions. It’s been available elsewhere for a while now and has been received well so far, so expect that rollout to continue throughout the duration of the closed beta.

The game recently got its first big set of patch notes during the closed beta to take a look at two characters which have been dominating the competitive scene, though neither of them were the ones pictured in the cosplays above. That update required some downtime for it to be applied, though those who have access to the game should be able to play now without issue.

Valorant is scheduled to be fully available some time in the summer, and the closed beta does not yet have a confirmed end date.

