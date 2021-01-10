Valorant Reveals New Agent for Episode 2

✖

Riot Games has revealed a new agent set to come to Valorant alongside the release of Episode 2, which will arrive on January 12th. The new character is named Yoru, and it seems that he could represent a major change for the game when he arrives. The character will offer players a number of unique abilities to use in the game, which should make playing against Yoru a bit difficult! The character can teleport thanks to his Gatecrash ability, hide from opponents with Dimensional Rift, or use Blindside to throw an unstable dimensional fragment that flashes when it connects with a surface.

However, Yoru's most interesting ability might be Fakeout. As Yoru, players can create an echo that sounds similar to footsteps. As Yoru, players can either send the footsteps forward, or set them in place, in order to throw off opponents. Sound plays a major role in any FPS title, and this ability will make it much harder for opposing players to know whether or not the sounds that they're hearing are legitimate, or part of an elaborate ruse!

A cinematic trailer for Episode 2, featuring Yoru, can be found in the trailer embedded below.

Riot Games is calling Yoru an "Infiltrator Duelist" and his abilities seem to reflect that fact. It will be interesting to see how Valorant players take to the new agent, and how they find creative uses for the character's abilities! The addition of any new character to a game like this often makes a very big change to the playing field, and part of the fun is seeing the ways players work around the challenge.

Released last year, Valorant is a team-based tactical FPS. The game's main mode features players in a five-on-five competition. The game currently offers 13 agents with different abilities to select from, and Yoru's release will boost that number by one. Tuesday's release of Valorant Episode 2 will also see a new battle pass made available, which will last through March 1st. Players that missed out on some of the earlier skins in the game can also check out the Run-It-Back bundle, which will feature some earlier offerings.

Valorant is now available on PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Yoru? Are you interested in playing as the new agent? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!