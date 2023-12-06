Vampire Survivors Getting Among Us Collaboration DLC

The first ever collaborative DLC for Vampire Survivors has been announced, and it should hold a lot of appeal for fans of Among Us. Titled Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting, the DLC will feature a bunch of new content, including characters inspired by the Crewmates. The DLC will cost $2.49 and will launch December 18th on PC and Xbox, with Nintendo Switch and mobile "arriving later." According to the game's Steam page, players that purchase the DLC can expect the following:

9 playable characters



15 new weapons (of which 7 evolutions)



A new large stage



A new Adventure



6 brand new music tracks



20 in-game-only achievements

A trailer for the collaboration can be found below.

Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting Details

The backstory for Emergency Meeting is that the protagonists of Vampire Survivors have taken to space to finally locate that long-missing vampire. Their investigation brings them to the planet Polus Replica (which is based on the Polus map from Among Us). There, the Survivors ally with the Crewmates to take down a whole bunch of alien enemies.

For the Emergency Meeting DLC, developer Poncle states that they "took elements of Among Us that most fans of the game will recognise and freely re-interpreted them in a Vampire Survivors spin, for some outrageous, ridiculous, and hopefully fun, combinations of characters and weapons." The result seems to be a wild mash-up between the two games, and it will be interesting to see how this blend comes together. From the small bit of gameplay footage in the video, the Crewmates look really faithful to the way they do in Among Us.

Vampire Survivors Platforms

So far, reception to today's announcement has been very positive! It's hard to say how much crossover there is between fans of Vampire Survivors and Among Us, but collaborations like these offer an opportunity for newcomers to try something they might not have otherwise played. Among Us and Vampire Survivors both happen to be available on Xbox Game Pass, and are even available through the Game Pass Core option, which recently replaced Xbox Live Gold. Basically, this means that anyone that has online access through Xbox can play either one of these games as part of their subscription (though the Emergency Meeting DLC is sold separately).

In addition to Xbox platforms, Vampire Survivors is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The lone platform the game has yet to appear on is PlayStation, and today's announcement has led to renewed requests to see the game released on PS5. It's unclear when or if that might happen, but the popularity of Vampire Survivors makes it seem inevitable, at some point. For the time being, fans will just have to enjoy the game on its current platforms and hope for the best!

Do you plan on checking out Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting later this month? What future collaborations would you like to see? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!