‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’ Length Revealed

Fans of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines were beyond thrilled when Paradox Interactive recently dropped an announcement trailer for the highly-anticipated follow-up to the 2004 RPG. The video came out of nowhere, which took players by surprise, but the upcoming game looks to provide the same feel of the first title, only for the current generation of hardware and with plenty of gameplay tweaks surely in tow. That said, the developers recently took to Twitter to post a video in which they answer a host of questions, only to have more questions tossed at them on the social media site. However, this led to us learning about how long Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is.

After posting the Q&A video, the Hardsuit Labs account was asked if the sequel was going to be even longer than the first game, or if it would be about the same. According to Hardsuit, an average playthrough will land somewhere between 25 and 30 hours, which is comparable to the first title.

Depends on your play style, but we think the average time will be around 25-30 hours for one playthrough. — Hardsuit Labs (@HardsuitLabs) March 30, 2019

The same Twitter user followed up that question with another one asking if that time includes the main story as well as a good chunk of the side quests featured in the game. “Yep,” Hardsuit said. “We have other interesting things in the world worth exploring, and of course we are encouraging multiple playthroughs because of the branching narrative just like the first.”

For more on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, here’s the description from the video above:

“Sired in an act of vampire insurrection, your existence ignites the war for Seattle’s blood trade. Enter uneasy alliances with the creatures who control the city and uncover the sprawling conspiracy which plunged Seattle into a bloody civil war between powerful vampire factions.

“Immerse yourself in the World of Darkness and live out your vampire fantasy in a city filled with intriguing characters that react to your choices. You and your unique disciplines are a weapon in our forward-driving, fast-moving, melee-focussed combat system. Your power will grow as you advance, but remember to uphold the Masquerade and guard your humanity… or face the consequences.

“Seattle has always been run by vampires. Hunt your prey across Seattle locations faithfully reimagined in the World of Darkness. Meet the old blood founders present since the city’s birth and the new blood steering the tech money redefining the city. Everyone has hidden agendas – so choose your allies wisely.”

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has no specific release date as of yet, but it is expected to drop in early 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about this? Are you suprised that we are learning about the length of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 so early? Will you be replaying the first title again before the sequel arrives? Sound of in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

