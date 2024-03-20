Metacritic Scores Reveal New Contender for Worst Game of 2024

Based on data from Metacritic, there seems to be a new video game in contention for the unsavory honor of being dubbed "Worst Game of 2024." By all accounts, 2024 has actually been a very strong year for gaming to this point. Titles such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Balatro, Helldivers 2, and Tekken 8 have all come about this year and have been very well received. Unfortunately, there have been a few critical duds and one new release now seems to have joined this camp.

As of today, THQ Nordic's new reboot of Alone in the Dark has finally rolled out. This is the first new entry in the survival horror series since 2015's Alone in the Dark: Illumination, which means that there was quite a bit of excitement from longtime fans to see this franchise return. Unfortunately, the early reviews for Alone in the Dark have been quite negative. Over on Metacritic, Alone in the Dark currently boasts a 63/100 aggregate score from 65 reviewers on PlayStation 5. Aggregate review scores on Xbox Series X/S and PC are just a bit higher and sit at a 65/100.

For the time being, this aggregate score puts Alone in the Dark near the bottom of the list when it comes to the lowest-reviewed games so far in 2024. Other games that are in this same group include Skull and Bones (60/100), Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (60/100), Foamstars (59/100), and Silent Hill: The Short Message (52/100). Given that we're only three months into the year, there will surely be even more disappointing games that launch throughout the remainder of 2024, so all of these titles are likely safe when it comes to being considered the worst of the worst.

As for Alone in the Dark, you can learn more about the game via its official trailer and synopsis right here:

"Alone in the Dark weaves a chilling tapestry of psychological horror and Southern Gothic charm, reimagining the iconic game that set the benchmark for the genre. We invite you to join us on a journey into madness, where each encounter could be your last. With each step you take closer to unravelling Derceto's mystery, the eyes that watch from the darkness grow hungrier. Every bullet means the difference between survival and an unthinkable end. The next door you unlock could lead to a nightmarish realm offering nothing but slashing claws, grasping tentacles, and frayed sanity."

"Journey to interbellum Louisiana, where an era of decadence hides a darker tale – of escape from past traumas and an intolerant society, into the waiting grasp of something darker, something that has patiently lurked for impossible eons. This is Alone in the Dark as you've never seen it – a skillfully-woven narrative of Southern Gothic elegance and eldritch madness that pays homage to its legendary origins while taking the next step forward in survival horror storytelling."