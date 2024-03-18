PlayStation Reportedly Pausing PS VR2 Production Due to Low Sales

PlayStation VR2 launched just over a year ago, and it seems the headset has been something of a flop so far. According to new reporting from Bloomberg, Sony has "paused production" on the PS VR2, as the company has more than enough stock to handle demand. According to Bloomberg's sources, more than 2 million units have been produced thus far, and Sony is sitting on a large amount unsold. Sony is apparently looking to expand the device's viability; last month the company announced that it's testing the ability to access PC games with the device, and plans to roll out the feature later this year.

There were signs very early on that the PS VR2 might struggle to find an audience. Ahead of the peripheral's launch last year, there were reports that Sony was disappointed with pre-orders. Those pre-orders were followed by sluggish sales when it launched in February 2023, even as Sony has publicly downplayed PS VR2's struggles; in a May interview with Famitsu, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan told the outlet that it was "a little early to judge its popularity."

Why is PS VR2 Struggling?

There are several potential reasons PS VR2 has failed to find an audience. The biggest of these is cost; PS VR2 costs $549.99, which is $50 more than the PS5 itself. Since PC compatibility hasn't happened yet, this means consumers have to spend more than $1000 just to use it, and that's not counting the cost of purchasing software. The reality is, there are cheaper VR alternatives on the market right now; the base model Meta Quest 3 retails for $499.99, comes with Asgard's Wrath 2, and does not require a $500 console to operate. Of course, those Meta Quest devices also have their own set of drawbacks.

There's also the fact that adopters of the original PlayStation VR seem to be in no rush to upgrade. The PS4 peripheral sold more than 5 million units during its time on the market, but none of its games are backwards compatible with the new hardware. That fact alone might have made people hesitate. PS VR2 also has little in the way of killer apps, or must own games, making it a heavy investment with little to show for it.

Is VR Still Too Niche?

While VR has come a long way over the last decade, the fact remains that the technology in general just might be too niche. Many users report feelings of dizziness and nausea when using VR, and manufacturers recommend against long play sessions (which is also problematic for developers and testers). There's also the simple fact that a lot of people don't want to strap a heavy headset to their face to play video games. Given the strength of PlayStation's overall brand, it was thought that Sony might be the company that finally helped VR go mainstream. However, with piles of unsold PS VR2 stock, it seems that might not be the case.

