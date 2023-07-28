10 Video Games Releasing in August 2023 You Shouldn't Miss

Like every month, August 2023 is going to see a metric ton of video game releases across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Where July was arguably one of the slowest months of the year August is ramping things up ahead of the fall rush. To this end, a long-awaited RPG, a new game from the studio behind Elden Ring, and an unofficial Jet Set Radio are all releasing. And of course, like every August, a new brand spanking new Madden is coming out. Below, you can check out August's ten most notable video games releases, which includes both brand new releases and ports. That said, it's important to remember the list below is not an exhaustive one, but a curated one that attempts to highlight what's worth paying attention to the most.

Immortals of Aveum Description: Immortals of Aveum is a single-player first-person magic shooter that tells the story of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of abyss. With legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, he must uncover the mysteries of Aveum's troubled past, if there's any hope for saving its future. Master three forces of magic and unleash spells with deadly skill in a game that defies first-person shooter conventions. Release Date: August 22 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Description: In Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, players will assemble and pilot their own mech with 3D maneuverability to move freely through three dimensional fast-paced missions. Take on difficult challenges and overwhelm your enemies with dynamic movements that make full use of ranged and melee combat. Players can enjoy a variety of actions that can only be truly realized with mechs. Release Date: August 25 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Baldur's Gate 3 Description: Gather your party and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a mind flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil. From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Release Date: August 3 via PC

Madden NFL 24 Description: Experience the newest iteration of FieldSENSE in Madden NFL 24. More realistic character movement and smarter AI gives you control to play out your gameplay strategy with the confidence to dominate any opponent. Release Date: August 17 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Fort Solis Description: Responding to an unusual alarm call from a remote mining base, Jack arrives at the dark and desolate Fort Solis. With storm warnings imminent, he heads inside to make desperate contact. As the night grows longer, events escalate, spiral out of control and the mystery of what happened to the crew begins to reveal itself. The storms is approaching, limiting Jack's escape as he looks to hold out until morning arrives. Release Date: August 22 via PC and PS5

Atlas Fallen Description: Rise from the dust and liberate mankind from the oppression of a corrupted god. Glide the sands of a timeless land, filled with ancient dangers, mysteries and fragments of the past. Hunt legendary monsters, using powerful, shape-shifting weapons and devastating sand-powered abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat. Target and gather the essence of your enemies to shape your own custom playstyle, forging a new era for humanity in a fully cooperative or solo story campaign. Release Date: August 10 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Description: Team Reptile brings you Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a future world from the mind of Dion Koster where self-styled graffiti crews equipped with personal boostpacks are battling each other for control of the streets. Start your own cypher and dance, paint graffiti, collect beats, combo your tricks and face off with the cops to stake your claim to the sprawling metropolis of New Amsterdam. Release Date: August 18 via Nintendo Switch and PC

Sea of Stars Description: Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by the classics. It tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who will combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer. Release Date: August 29 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Stray (Port) Description: Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city. Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone, known only as B12. With the help of this newfound companion, the duo try to find a way out. Release Date: August 10 via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S