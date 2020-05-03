Video Game Developers and Fans Are Sharing Their Most Controversial Gaming Opinions
As is fairly typical of Twitter, especially in this time of social distancing thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, folks have piled on a simple question to create a typhoon of responses to what is just begging to be answered: what's your most controversial video game opinion? And gamers, be they professional developers or fans or journalists or anything else, are nothing if not opinionated, so there's been answers ranging the gamut from "X is overrated" to genuinely nuanced hot takes.
Things initially kicked off this time when Rainbow Six esports commentator Parker "Interro" Mackay posed the following question over on Twitter:
What's your most controversial video game opinion?— Parker Mackay (@INTERRO) May 2, 2020
Ever since, folks have been sharing their own controversial opinions about video games, piggybacking off of Mackay's question. Mackay even shared some of his own opinions, and went on to expand on them, but they are overall representative of the sort of things others are saying online as well:
I'll share some of mine:
1. Pokémon is a game made for children and shouldn't be balanced/designed for adults
2. Breath of the Wild was hugely overrated
3. X game isn't actually broken; it's just not meant to be played 10+ hours every single day— Parker Mackay (@INTERRO) May 2, 2020
Some common opinions seem to be that folks that really understand the mechanics at work that form the basis of their complaints, for example. "X is broken," the thought seems to be, is really just another way of saying, "X wasn't made for me," or some version of that. Multiplayer frustration also seems to be another regular in the responses, with folks generally seeming to believe that how onboarding and harassment and more are handled in multiplayer just isn't done well for the most part.
What do you think of what has been shared online? Do you have any controversial opinions about video games? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what controversial hot takes folks are sharing online about video games!
Controversial Opinion #1
Swimming levels are fucking awful, they add variety like your friend bringing Cuervo and claiming "it's misunderstood" https://t.co/DmxE0wuDhn— Adam “Still Crazy” Sessler (@AdamSessler) May 3, 2020
Controversial Opinion #2
It's weird that y'all think game workers have nothing but pure love for the games they work on by default https://t.co/N2iuwbSnGJ— 2 Mello (@MelloMakes) May 3, 2020
Controversial Opinion #3
You can dislike a game that other people like without hate.❤️ https://t.co/RlQC2MdkxG— Barlog S. A. Cory 🖖 (@corybarlog) May 3, 2020
Controversial Opinion #4
We're an insecure creative field. We have to stop apologizing for being video games and thanking everyone for acknowledging video games and sheepishly saying it's just video games. https://t.co/gzaHu8GkYg— Dr. I'm That Hazel 🕯️ (@HazelMonforton) May 3, 2020
Controversial Opinion #5
8-bit through to PS1 era 3D can be artistically beautiful and stylish when viewed exactly as it is, not "OK for the time" or "You can see what they were trying to do if you squint" https://t.co/WfzBfh3uJH— Kimimi (@_Kimimi) May 3, 2020
Controversial Opinion #6
narrative can't move forward until we start taking influences from things that aren't movies. i recommend history and poetry, but i'm begging our industry to take cues from literally anything else https://t.co/jOJ7xN7Qd8— sisi ⚡️ staying inside (@six6jiang) May 3, 2020
Controversial Opinion #7
HD & 4K made art assets so expensive that the bottom fell out of AA & AAA. Annually, we now get a relatively small selection of mid-to-big budget games & their creators are de-incentivized by economics to experiment or innovate too much. The beauty isn't worth the variety we lost https://t.co/k7YTOW2Sgk— Jared Petty (@pettycommajared) May 3, 2020
Controversial Opinion #8
The industry is by far too secretive which has led to a culture where people don't actually know how video games are made or why decisions get made the way they do, which creates an enormous disconnect where players think they understand things that are completely wrong. https://t.co/Ifl7lDMhYV— Syrenne McNulty is already exhausted with 2020 (@SyrenneMcN) May 3, 2020
Controversial Opinion #9
Steam sales are probably one of the worst things to happen to the games industry. They've left some consumers thinking that $5 is too much for an indie game and as a result some devs seriously under-charging for their products https://t.co/5kk6n4QvuW— lou-ellen (@louceph) May 3, 2020
Controversial Opinion #10
Multiplayer games need people to teach good sportsmanship skills, anger management and enforce the damn TOS swiftly and consistently. https://t.co/W7L56CwAyZ— Jessie Lam _(:3 」∠ ) (@axl99) May 3, 2020
Controversial Opinion #11
- interesting is better than "good" or "fun"
- much of what people perceive to be "dated" is just an example of norms and expectations of the time & much of what people think is timeless now will date poorly by that metric
- Nintendo is an evil companyhttps://t.co/mmprKVIVIw— Liz Ryerson (@ellaguro) May 3, 2020
Controversial Opinion #12
As an industry, we overall don't know how to properly onboard new players in multiplayer games and that's a shame. https://t.co/N25hUKk0mj— Audrey "Echo" Laurent-André (@CancerPrime) May 3, 2020
