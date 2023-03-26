Biggest Video Games Releasing in April 2023

2023 is shaping up to be a mammoth year for the video game industry, yet April doesn't look as busy as it has been in years past. That said, there are still some noteworthy games releasing next month, including a highly-anticipated Star Wars game. In addition to this, players are set to once again mow down zombie hordes, become Sherlock Holmes, and revisit some classics from yesteryear. Below, you can peep some April's biggest video game releases. Of course, the list below is not exhaustive. Like every month, there are a metric ton of games releasing next month, but this list attempts to highlight the most notable new releases and ports dropping.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Description: "The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ and follows Cal's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy's darkest times – but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?" Release Date: April 28 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Dead Island 2 Description: "Dead Island 2 is thrilling First-Person Action RPG, stylish, vibrant and flooded with zombie infection. Explore iconic, gore-drenched Los Angeles. Meet larger-than-life characters. Slay countless foes in exquisitely bloody detail. And evolve to become the ultimate Zombie Slayer! A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, turning its inhabitants into zombies. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, uncover the truth behind the outbreak and discover who – or what – you are. Survive, evolve and save the world!" Release Date: April 21 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X

Minecraft Legends Description: "Discover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends, a new action strategy game. Explore a gentle land of rich resources and lush biomes on the brink of destruction. The ravaging piglins have arrived, and it's up to you to inspire your allies and lead them in strategic battles to save the Overworld!" Release Date: April 18 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Description: "Lead Andy, Max, Sami and other colorful Commanding Officers in a fun turn-based strategy game. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the game map. Call upon your Commanding Officers for help-each has their own specialties and powerful abilities. For example, Andy can repair units while Sami can boost the abilities of troops. Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead a variety of units across multiple maps. This from-the-ground-up remake features two campaigns that cover the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising!" Release Date: April 21 via Nintendo Switch

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Description: "South of the Tenakth Clan Lands, a millennia of volcanic eruptions and violent seismic activity has carved the ruins of Los Angeles into a treacherous archipelago. Experience the next chapter of Horizon Forbidden West, as Aloy pursues a sinister new threat to the planet, hidden among these dangerous, untamed wilds." Release Date: April 19 via PS5

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened Description: "Experience a nerve-racking Lovecraftian adventure, rebuilt from the ground up with modern graphics and gameplay. Become Sherlock Holmes, and find yourself at the heart of the terrifying Cthulhu Mythos as you investigate a series of mysterious disappearances in Europe and the US." Release Date: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports PGA Tour Description: "The exclusive home of the Majors, EA Sports PGA Tour features Pure Strike for superior golf gameplay powered by ShotLink, and unrivaled access to the world's most exclusive golf courses." Release Date: April 7 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Xbox Port) Description: "Face the unknown, uncover the truth and save the city. Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo's population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo." Release Date: April 12 via Xbox Series X|S

The Last Case of Benedict Fox Description: "Descend into a limbo of decaying memories as Benedict Fox, a self-proclaimed detective bound to his demon companion. Use that unholy bond to explore the minds of the recently deceased in search of clues as you uncover the mysteries of a massive, decrepit mansion – the site to a young couple's grisly murder, and the disappearance of their child. Immerse yourself in a dark, intriguing world full of secret organizations, forbidden rituals, and cold-blooded crimes in an arcane adventure brought to life through a fascinating Burton-esque art style." Release Date: April 27 via PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Description: "Developed by Digital Sun, creators of Moonlighter, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is an action RPG that takes place in the League of Legends universe. In the kingdom of Demacia, the Mageseekers hold the power to oppress magic-using citizens in the name of public order-by inducting and indoctrinating them, locking them away, or driving them into hiding." Release Date: April 18 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S