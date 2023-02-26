Biggest Video Games Releasing in March 2023

2023 is off to a blistering start and the momentum looks poised to continue in March. While February had one of the biggest releases in years via Hogwarts Legacy, March has its own massive release: a remake of one of the best games ever made. In addition to this players will slay demons plaguing the Three Kingdoms, hit homeruns as Jazz Chisholm Jr, and even commit crime with Vanilla Ice. Below, you can check out March's biggest video game releases. As the name implies, this is not an exhaustive list of every single game under the sun releasing this month, but an attempt to highlight every notable game and every notable port releasing in March.

Resident Evil 4 Description: Survival is just the beginning. Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City. Agent Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been sent to rescue the president's kidnapped daughter. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the locals. And the curtain rises on this story of daring rescue and grueling horror where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect. Featuring modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics, Resident Evil 4 marks the rebirth of an industry juggernaut. Relive the nightmare that revolutionized survival horror. Release Date: March 23 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Description: From the depths of darkness, a dragon soars. A new dark fantasy Three Kingdoms action RPG from Team NINJA, the developers of Nioh. 184 AD, Later Han Dynasty China. The land is overcome by chaos and destruction. The imperial dynasty that prospered for many years is now about to collapse. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within. Release Date: March 3 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

WWE 2K23 Description: WWE 2K23 is Even Stronger with expanded features, gorgeous graphics and a deep roster of WWE Superstars and Legends. 2K Showcase returns as an interactive sports documentary focusing on the 20-year career of John Cena and WarGames is finally here! Release Date: March 17 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Tchia Description: Join Tchia on her tropical open-world adventure as she sets off to rescue her father from the cruel tyrant, Meavora, ruler of the archipelago. Climb, glide, swim, and sail your boat around beautiful islands as you explore a physics-driven sandbox. Face the fabric soldiers created by Meavora in open encounters where your creativity gives you the edge. Take control of any animal or object you can find, make new friends and jam on your fully playable Ukulele. A poetic coming-of-age story inspired by New Caledonia. Release Date: March 21 via PC, PS4, and PS5

Crime Boss: Rockay City Description: Crime Boss: Rockay City is an organized crime game combining first-person shooter action and turf wars, playable solo or with friends. Take on the role of Travis Baker – a man with his sights set on becoming the new King of Rockay City, one crime at a time... Release Date: March 28 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X

The Last of Us Part I (PC Port) Description: In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey. Includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which explores the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever. Release Date: March 26 via PC

EA Sports PGA Tour Description: The exclusive home of the Majors, EA Sports PGA Tour features Pure Strike for superior golf gameplay powered by ShotLink, and unrivaled access to the world's most exclusive golf courses. Release Date: March 24 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

System Shock Description: You awaken from a six-month healing coma aboard Citadel Station, TriOptimum's premier research facility. Mutants feast on their former crew mates, nightmares of flesh bound to metal roam the dark hallways, and the station's A.I., SHODAN, is aiming Citadel's mining laser... at Earth! Your military-grade neural interface is all that stands between humanity and the silicon god coming to remake Earth in their vision. Release Date: March (No Specific Date) via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

MLB The Show 23 Description: MLB The Show 23 gets you closer than ever to living your Baseball dreams on the diamond. Shock The Game and Own The Show with your favorite players, your favorite rivalries, and all your favorite MLB moments. Release Date: March 28 via Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Description: Once upon a time, there was a young witch named Cereza...Long before this trainee of the dark arts would come to be called Bayonetta, she took a fateful journey into the forbidden Avalon Forest. Alongside her was Cheshire, her very first demon, possessing Cereza's stuffed toy. Play as both Cereza and Cheshire and search through the treacherous forest to look for the power to save Cereza's mother. Release Date: March 17 via Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Description: Following the events of Trails from Zero, the Special Support Section find themselves with new members and new duties. However, rising tensions in Crossbell along with pressure from two neighboring political powers threaten both the safety of their home, as well as the integrity of their team. Release Date: March 14 via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC