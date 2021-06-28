Vin Diesel Comments on the Possibility of New Chronicles of Riddick Video Game

✖

Vin Diesel has opened up about the possibility of a new video game in the Chronicles of Riddick video game series coming about. The franchise, which is based on the movie series of the same name, hasn't seen a new installment in well over ten years at this point in time. However, based on Diesel's latest comments, it sounds like the door could be open to a comeback.

In a recent conversation with Games Radar, Diesel was asked about whether a follow-up installment to The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape From Butcher Bay and its sequel Assault On Dark Athena could happen in the future. Diesel didn't guarantee anything, but he did say that such a move would make sense given that filming of the fourth film in the Riddick series is set to happen soon. "We did have great success with Escape From Butcher Bay. It feels like an eternity ago now," Diesel said. "But, I imagine that we would take advantage of the gaming space and add an extra chapter, but definitely, the [movie's] script is already written. So it's safe to say that we are moving towards filming the fourth chapter of Riddick."

Deciphering Diesel's quote here a bit more, it seems as though the actor, who has played the titular Riddick for over two decades, is suggesting that a new game might come about to support the fourth film in the series. In the past, Escape From Butcher Bay happened to release in proximity to The Chronicles of Riddick, even though the plots found in each were different. Assault on Dark Athena, however, launched more independently and wasn't used to support an exact Riddick film. According to Diesel, though, there's a chance that if filming ends up moving forward with Riddick 4, a new game could also be in the cards as well to "add an extra chapter" to the Riddick lore. I know that I'll personally be crossing my fingers in the hopes that this actually comes to fruition.

Would you like to see a new Chronicles of Riddick game released in the future? And have you played the previous two entries in the series? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.