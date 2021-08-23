D&D Logic Announced by Viva La Dirt League

The sketch comedy group Viva La Dirt League has announced a new live action series called D&D Logic. The 10-part series will debut on August 31st and will run on Viva La Dirt League's YouTube channel. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the series, which you can watch above. As you can see, Viva La Dirt League is bringing the same mix of comedy and drama as their other series NPC Man and PUBG Logic, but this time applying it to the expansive world of Dungeons & Dragons. The channel previously released NPC D&D, a series that mixed live-play elements with re-enactments and sketch bits.

D&D Logic features the largest main cast to date of any Viva La Dirt League production. The show stars Robert Hartley (Ash vs Evil Dead, 6 Days, Shortland Street), Adam King (Epic NPC Man, Bored, Baelin’s Route), Phoenix Cross (Buzz Cut, Ahikaroa, Baelin’s Route), Byron Coll (Jack the Giant Slayer, Power Rangers Ninja Steel, Shadow in the Cloud), Emmet Skilton (Young Rock, Power Rangers Beast Morphers, The Almighty Johnsons), Britt Scott Clark (Doctor Doctor, Bored, Epic NBP Man), Rowan Bettjeman (Avatar, Home By Christmas, PUBG Logic), Tameka Sowman Vahatau (Actually Alex, The Brokenwood Mysteries, Creamerie) and Ben Van Lier (The Water Horse, The Sounds, Souls Logic) playing the adventuring party with Alan Morrison (Clubbing in the Wild, Bored, Rekt) serving as the Dungeon Master.

Viva La Dirt League is a professional sketch comedy YouTube channel based out of New Zealand. Their shows mostly focus on gaming and often delve into what it would be like to be a character living in the actual game. Last year, the group raised over $450,000 US dollars to produce Baelin's Route: An Epic NPC Man Adventure, a short film set in their Epic NPC Man universe. The short film received nearly a million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its posting.

We'll have more to share about D&D Logic in the coming days, but in the meantime, be sure to check out the trailer above and share your thoughts in the comments section.