Wacky Wizard Games Reveals Three New Games for 2024

2024 is set to be a big year for Wise Wizard Games, as the company has shared full details on its new Wacky Wizard Games imprint and three new games hitting throughout 2024. Wacky Wizard Games is a new brand imprint that focuses on family-friendly and lightweight games, and so far we've got three games that will be part of the line this year. Those new games include Star Realms Academy, Caution Signs, and Pack the Essentials, and all three games offer a little something different. Wise Wizard Games also has their Robot Quest Arena: Bot Battle Gamefound campaign coming up this year as well, so the company isn't slowing down in the least.

"We are super excited to be adding this new family friendly product line to our catalog. We wanted to maintain the focus of Wise Wizard Games on strategy card and dice games with geeky themes, and have created Wacky Wizard Games as an umbrella for lightweight games with a more whimsical, cute vibe," shared Debbie Moynihan, COO of Wise Wizard Games.

Star Realms Academy is a kid-friendly version of the hit series for two players, but the deck-building game still promises plenty of fun for adults. "This new Star Realms game just may become a fan favorite. The mechanics used to simplify the game are actually really fun for adults too. It's awesome and so cute!" said Rob Doughtery, designer of Star Realms Academy and CEO of Wise Wizard Games.

Caution Signs is a fast-paced party game where players try to warn their friends of hazards. Players do this by sketching a Caution Sign for the guesser to interpret, and with ten thousand possible card combinations, you are sure to get some off-the-wall combinations, like gassy monkeys and stylish rhinos.

Danielle Reynolds, co-designer of Caution Signs shared, "I thought up Caution Signs when I saw some very unusual caution signs in Hawaii and immediately asked Scott to work on it. The game was so fun from the first playtest that the playtesters requested the prototype. I cannot wait for this game to debut next year so everyone can have as much fun as we've had playtesting this game!"

Scott Brady, co-designer of Caution Signs said, "While we're still many, many months away from Caution Signs hitting retail shelves, it has been satisfying to see the enthusiasm of everyone at Wise Wizard as they bring it to market. It can be difficult to find a publisher who handles your "baby" as carefully as we designers do. Danielle (my co-designer) and I have nothing but respect and satisfaction with everything they've done to date!"

The third title is Pack The Essentials, which has 1 to 4 players in the role of a traveler attempting to bring their cats with them on their trip. Players will attempt to get as many of their polyomino-shaped cats as possible into their suitcase for that trip, and you can play against other players or solo against the Cat Lady.

Jacqueline Atkins, designer of Pack the Essentials said "I am thrilled to be kicking off my adventures in game design with the Wise Wizard team. Working with them to bring Pack the Essentials to life has been an absolutely purrrrfect fit. Together we look forward to bringing you a pawsitively awesome game that will leave you feline great at game night!"

