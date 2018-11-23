A Few Lucky Shoppers Got ‘Diablo III: Eternal Collection’ and 'Doom' On Nintendo Switch At an Incredible Discount

As one of its pre-Black Friday deals, Walmart recently lowered the price on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of Diablo III: Eternal Collection to $17. Not a bad deal at all, considering the heaping amount of content the game comes with. But then an interesting thing happened with the Nintendo Switch edition of the game.

In case you recall, Diablo III came out for Switch earlier this month and proved to be a masterful port. However, it should be lingering around the price of $60 since it's a new release. But it appears that Walmart made a huge price error -- and as a result, some folks walked out of their stores with a copy in hand for $17.

More than likely, it was an oversight -- and we're already hearing that the corporation has changed the price back to full. Still, seeing some of these stories about people scoring a copy for dirt cheap is pretty nice, to say the least:

I just snagged one of those $17 copies of Diablo III for Switch from Walmart. pic.twitter.com/DJeAgXikbF — Phil Theobald (@WhimsicalPhil) November 22, 2018

PSA: Diablo III on Switch is $17 at checkout at Walmart. In store only. Just picked up a copy. — Matt (@Bizcuthammer) November 22, 2018

And that's not all. The company also lowered the price on Doom for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for $12 -- and included the Nintendo Switch version at that price as well. It's been corrected by now, but a few folks managed to pick up the game, along with Diablo.

I can confirm Doom for Switch ringing up for $12 and Diablo 3 for Switch ringing up for $17 at Walmart. @videogamedeals Diablo 3 showed out of stock online, but I found it in store. pic.twitter.com/FzrNzqP6GH — DURAN603 (@duran603) November 22, 2018

Doom switch $12 at Walmart! — Miranda Priester (@MirandaLuvsMini) November 22, 2018

@videogamedeals People are reporting that Diablo 3 and DOOM on Switch are ringing up as $17 and $12 at Walmart. There's lots of posts about it on the NintendoSwitchDeals subreddit. — Carlos (@SeedyZ_) November 22, 2018

Doom switch for 12 bucks copped 😴 — bojangles (@Coryxvx) November 22, 2018

Some of you may be like, "Well, Doom has been out for a year on Switch, why shouldn't it be cheaper?" Probably because the game is still as popular as ever on that platform, and Bethesda hasn't discounted it yet. But on Xbox One and PS4, it's been out for at least two years.

All the same, though these discounts may be gone, it's great to see folks pick these games up to enjoy them. They're both awesome ports, even if you have to pay a bit more now. Add them to your collection when you get the chance!

