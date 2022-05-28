New Lord of the Rings Card Game Teased

✖

A new card game spinoff of a popular Lord of the Rings is on the way. Ares Games has announced it will produce War of the Ring: The Card Game, an asymmetric card game spinoff of the popular War of the Ring board game. More details about the card game will be announced next week at the UK Games Expo on June 4th.

Originally published in 2004, War of the Ring is a strategy game that recreates the conflict between Sauron's forces and the Free People. Each player takes control of either Sauron's forces or the Fellowship and the loose alliance of dwarves, elves, and human kingdoms who oppose him. As the Fellowship makes its way through Middle-Earth, players vie for control of territory and build their armies. Sauron can win outright if he conquers a number of cities, while the Free People aims to protect the Ringbearer and also push more countries to join the fight. Event cards also throw in wrinkles into gameplay, forcing each side to make sudden decisions and change their strategies.

The current Second Edition of War of the Ring is one of the best-rated board games of all time, sitting at #10 on Board Game Geek's rankings of all tabletop games. To date, Ares Games has only released two other Lord of the Rings spin-off game, Hunt for the Ring, a hidden movement game that recreates the opening chapters of Fellowship of the Rings, and a Battle of the Five Armies game that recreates the epic climax of The Hobbit.

Expect to hear more details about War of the Ring: The Card Game in the coming weeks.