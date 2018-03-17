Warcraft III Gets Even More Balance Changes Pointing Towards a Remaster

Though Warcraft III has been out for over 16 years, that hasn’t stopped Blizzard from dropping a pretty impressive-sized patch for the online game. It’s not common for games to receive solid updates so long after launch, and with Blizzard stating multiple times that they are exploring the world of bringing older titles into this generation … well, it’s not hard to see where a fan’s line of thought could go.

The latest update to hit Warcraft III’s PTR (Public Test Realm) brings with it quite a few improvements, including color revision, a camera reset, and hero balances. Seeing the changes made to Demon Hunters, Shadow Hunters, Dread Lords, and more is just fueling that rumor fire pointing towards a remaster. Check out the full patch notes below:

Specific Changes & Improvements

Team colors revision v2 (Props to Erkan for setting us on the path)

Camera reset to 1.28 height

Bug Fixes

Korean client crash resolved

Custom hotkeys no longer unbind Esc

Matchmaking now starts when using community maps

Alchemist’s Healing Spray now self-heals

Various missing textures located (Thanks to TriggerHappy for the test map)

Default resolution no longer resembles Felwood

World Editor limits raised for reals: Neutral Units – 2,048 Neutral Buildings – 384 Player Units – 4,320 Player Buildings – 2,400 Items – 1,024

Queuing actions behaves correctly

Ladder maps cleansed of sneaky tower locations near starting mines

Hero Balance Updates

Blademaster

Mirror Image

Decreased Mana cost (all levels) from 115 to 100

Shadow Hunter

Serpent Wards

Level 1: Increase damage from 11-13 to 14 to 16; Increase HP from 75 to 90

Level 2: Increase damage from 23-26 to 27-30; Increase HP from 135 to 165

Level 3: Increase damage from 41-45 to 48 to 52; Increase HP from 135 to 200

Dread Lord

Carrion Swarm

(Buff) Mana Cost (all levels) 110 → 100

Level 1: 300 Dmg to 400 Dmg

Level 2: 600 Dmg to 700 Dmg

Level 3: 1000 Dmg 1200 Dmg

Demon Hunter

Mana Burn

(Nerf) Mana cost increase from 50 to 60

Priestess of the Moon

Attack Speed

(Buff) change default from 2.46 to 2.33

Scout

Increase movement speed from 270 to 300

Level 1: Reduce mana cost from 100 to 50

Level 2: Reduce mana cost from 75 to 50

Known Issues

Selecting LAN in Asian locales crashes the client

Esc on Mac has a chance to close the client

Opening a scoreboard will temporarily freeze the game during a multiplayer match

TriggerAddCondition() now requires you to add (Condition()) around the “function funcname”

Constant native DecPlayerTechResearched not working

The GUI equivalent for SetAbilityOnIcon and GetAbilityOnIcon have invalid parameters causing the editor to throw errors

World Editor crashes with bad IF statement syntax

Cannot set research to a lower level using SetPlayerTechResearched

DecPlayerTechResearched causes SetPlayerTechResearched to set level at a lower value

PlaySpecialEffect and PlaySpecialEffectWithTimeScale are not working correctly

The Italian client is missing menus

Notes

Replays are incompatible between major game versions

This will be the last version to support Windows XP

Are you hoping to see a Warcraft III remaster on the horizon? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!