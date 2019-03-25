‘Warframe’ Celebrates 6th Anniversary With Free Skins For Players

Digital Extremes had quite the 2018 with their free-to-play co-op shooter Warframe. While the game has been out since 2013, last year saw an increase in players, especially considering the title found a new home on the wildly popular Nintendo Switch. According to the devs, the game is approaching 50 million players. That said, the Warframe team is now celebrating the 6th anniversary, and to add to the festivities, players will be able to acquire a handful of goodies to help them look stylish while slaying out in Warframe, some of which are returning from previous celebrations.

As outlined on Warframe‘s Steam page, players who log in will “receive the new Liset Dex Skin and Excalibur Dex Noggle for free!” On top of this, players will also be able to acquire “all previous Dex items by completing special Anniversary Alerts.” The previous Dex items are as follows: Dex Furis, Dex Nouchali Syandana, Dex Dakra, Dex Sybaris, and the Excalibur Dex Skin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s worth noting, of course, that all of this will be available for free to Warframe players, but only until April 10th, so get in there and claim your new goodies while you can. In addition to the celebration of the game’s 6th anniversary, Operation: Buried Debts recently dropped, providing players with even more glorious content, including a complete revamp for melee combat. Here’s what is new:

UNINTERRUPTED COMBAT

Immediately engage in all things Melee, without needing to lock yourself into Melee mode. This means seamless combat and combos — no more interruptions between firearm and Melee!

Immediately engage in all things Melee, without needing to lock yourself into Melee mode. This means seamless combat and combos — no more interruptions between firearm and Melee! COMBO RESUME

When interrupting a combo with gunfire, dodging, bullet jumping, or any parkour your next Melee attack will begin exactly where the combo left off!

When interrupting a combo with gunfire, dodging, bullet jumping, or any parkour your next Melee attack will begin exactly where the combo left off! AIMED GROUND SLAMS

Have more control of your Ground Slams. Use your aerial advantage to aim, and then target your Ground Slam for increased tactical precision.

Have more control of your Ground Slams. Use your aerial advantage to aim, and then target your Ground Slam for increased tactical precision. VISUAL FX REDONE

Experience a beautifully redone FX pass with a refreshed style.

Experience a beautifully redone FX pass with a refreshed style. KEYBINDING CHANGES

Blocking is now automatic and is no longer keybound! The ‘F’ button exclusively swaps between Primary and Secondary weapons with a tap. Your mouse is now all gunplay; the left is gunfire, and the right is aim. Worry not Tenno, if you used your mouse to melee attack, there’s a toggle option for you.

Warframe is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can read more about the recently added Operation: Buried Debts right here.

What do you think about all of this? Excited to claim you anniversary loot in Warframe? Are you glad to see the game still keeping the content coming after being around for six years? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!