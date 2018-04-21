Warframe ‘Beasts of the Sanctuary’ Now Live, Full Patch Notes

Warframe’s latest content drop is now here after several delays, and brings with it tons of new gameplay experiences to enjoy. One of the most appealing is that of the new Sanctuary Onslaught mode, which is a tag and grab type mission for players to take on in Cephalon Simaris’ Sanctuary.

New rewards, bug fixes, Relics, and more have also been added into the hit game. If you haven’t gotten in on the free-to-play Warframe hype yet, now is the perfect time to jump in with both feet. Or … both keyboard and mouse.

Check out what’s new, and different, courtesy of Digital Extremes:

“It’s the postponed Christmas gift that keeps on giving! Revealed back on November 3rd 2017, Khora has finally clawed her way to your screens. From an originally proposed damage deviator to the now metallic Kavat wielding queen of the Strangledome, her time is now. But, she won’t come easily. For Khora and Venari have been detected in Simaris’ Sanctuary, and it’s his rules that are law there.”

KHORA

Tenno and beast, red in whip and claw. Khora and her Kavat companion, Venari, embody lethal versatility. Two bodies, one will.

PASSIVE: Beastshield – Increased Armor for each Pet in range.

WHIPCLAW

Send enemies reeling with a deafening whipcrack.

ENSNARE

Bind a hapless target in living metal, entangling others who stray too close. Disperse the trap with a crack of the whip.

VENARI

Summon a ferocious, gleaming Kavat. Use again to cycle between Attack, Protect, and Heal postures.

STRANGLEDOME

Weave a dome of living chain that ensnares and strangles any enemy within, and any foolish enough to approach.

New weapons, including the Dual Keres, which can be seen here.

NEW ZAW PARTS!

Hok’s busier than a mime with a skin rash, but has acquired some new Zaw parts for your crafting pleasure! Find him in Cetus today!

SEPFAHN

A balanced Zaw Strike for Nikana and Staff weapons. A steady blade for steady hands.

RABVEE

A heavy Zaw Strike for Machete and Hammer weapons. Measure twice, strike once… heavily.

DOKRAHM

A light Zaw Strike for Scythe or Hammer weapons. Lightweight, for flash and bite.

SHTUNG

A two-handed Zaw Grip for measured strikes and greater impact.

KORB

A one-handed Zaw Grip for measured strikes and greater impact.

PREREQUISITES

Must complete The New Strange quest.

WHERE TO GO

Talk to Cephalon Simaris at his Sanctuary in any Relay OR select Sanctuary Onslaught in the Syndicate World State Window tab.

NEW TERMS

ZONES : the equivalent of a ‘Wave’, ‘Round’, etc! This is a new Endless mode, thus, new terminology!

: the equivalent of a ‘Wave’, ‘Round’, etc! This is a new Endless mode, thus, new terminology! DATA-CONDUITS : Portals to the simulated combat!

: Portals to the simulated combat! (X) EFFICIENCY: the means to keep a Conduit open!

WHAT TO DO

Enter the Conduit to the Sanctuary and maintain Efficiency against increasingly difficult Specimens for 2.5 minutes.

Each Specimen you kill attributes to your overall Efficiency, with Eximus Specimens attributing more.

Efficiency Stimulus’ are spawned per zone that each grant 10% Efficiency – use them wisely!

Each zone after the first triggers a 45 second Focus Boost that scales in multiplier (MAX of 16x) – kill Specimens as fast as you can!

When a zone is complete, Simaris will open a Data-Conduit to a new and harder zone within his Sanctuary.

ELITE SANCTUARY ONSLAUGHT (HARD MODE)

Welcome to Simaris’ true stress test.

Each week Simaris simulates a predetermined sequence of tilesets and Elite Specimens. This Onslaught is not for the leisurely, as Specimens are stronger and Simaris’ rewards for your Elite data mimic your efforts. Fight relentlessly and repeatedly until your fingers bleed – this please Simaris.

TIPS

Simaris seeks data on the Elite using his own rules. This is his simulation, after all, and his rules are:

No Gear! The Gear wheel, Specters, and Emotes are disabled in Sanctuary Onslaught and Elite. Strictly no Dancing in Simaris’ world.

Simaris demands only Rank 30 Warframes can compete in the Sanctuary.

An overuse of Warframe abilities can skew Simaris’ data. You may find he has different tolerance levels against ultimates than first abilities. You may never even encounter this rule, but if you do, know that it is only temporary.

Each Conduit entered/Zone advanced removes current buffs, active Warframe abilities, combo multipliers, and resets Energy to the respective base level. Harder enemies from a baseline!

The amount of Efficiency Stimulus that spawn decreases the deeper you go into the Sanctuary. Simaris is (somewhat) kind and will always spawn at least 1.

Increase your pace! The deeper you go into the Sanctuary the faster your Efficiency drops.

Specimens do not drop real-world things like Mods/Resources in Simaris’ Sanctuary. Rewards certainly do exist, though. Focus Boons and Reward Tables (below) aplenty! We are also going to introduce a series of rewards once this launch is out – there will be more to come!

Leaderboards are available based on overall score for both Sanctuary Onslaught and Elite Sanctuary Onslaught that Simaris will reset weekly.

REWARDS

Rewards are given per 2 successful zones in an AABC rotation in both Sanctuary Onslaught and Elite Sanctuary Onslaught.

2 Zones = Rotation A

4 Zones = Rotation A

6 Zones = Rotation B

8 Zones = Rotation C

General Additions:

Five new tradeable Captura Scenes – available as Sanctuary Onslaught rewards. CORPUS SHIP FREIGHT SCENE GRINEER SETTLEMENT ARTILLERY SCENE LUA BALCONY SCENE KUVA FORTRESS CREVICE SCENE GRINEER SEALAB CENTRIFUGE SCENE

Added 9 Fan Art Displays that were featured on Prime Time to the Codex!

Changes

Removed Excalibur’s 3 second cooldown on Radial Blind.

Removed Weekly Kills Leaderboards and Leaderboard Top 20 placement notification. Full information here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/946652-removing-kill-leaderboard-and-leaderboard-notifications/

Improved enemy navigation in the Infested Corpus Ship tileset.

Fixes:

Fixed Kuva Harvester timer sometimes staying on screen after it’s destroyed if there are 1 or more Clients.

Fixed Host migrating while fighting the Hemocyte causing bonus Affinity to be lost for using Infested Catalysts and Eidolon Phylaxis.

Fixed objective text disappearing if a Host migration occurred while on the ‘Find the Capture target’ phase.

Fixed Frost’s Snow Globe disappearing if a large amount of damage is taken during its invulnerable phase.

Fixed not being able to roll while using Mesa’s Waltz Augment with a controller.

Fixed getting stuck in Decoration mode due to conflicting bindings with a controller.

Fixed selecting Defaults when in the Customize Controller Menu sometimes resulting in broken controls.

Fixed an issue where the Decoration Mode HUD was showing the callouts for Archwing Move up/down instead of Decoration Move up/down.

Fixed Nezha Jinza Helmet Alerts defaulting to a Nezha Circa Helmet.

Fixed the “place another” Decoration feature not functioning correctly if multiples of a Decoration are purchased within the Decoration function.

Fixed minimap markers for Ayatan Stars remaining visible after pickup.

Fixed the Focus ‘Buy Capacity’ button not updating after converting Eidolon Shards into Focus.

Fixed cases of APEX particles appearing to stretch and become wonky.

Fixed changing an item you want to Trade leaving icons from previous offerings in the Trade menu.

Fixed Sky Archwing summon sounds playing across the entire Plains regardless if near or far from you.

Fixed missing collision in the Lua tileset.

A hotfix has also been applied after several players reported crashing shortly after the new update went live.