WarGames Interactive Adaptation Launches In March, Offers a New Brand of Immersion

The popular 80’s film WarGames is being adapted into an interesting modern interactive experience with Sam Barlow at the helm. It’s not exactly a game, it’s not exactly a television series; instead #WarGames will be a modern twist that resides somewhere in an entertainment grey area. The new adaptation looks to provide an immersive experience while also acting as commentary for present-day influencers. Check out our first look at the series in the video above.

The new series is set to kick off on March 14th. To take part in the “series that watches you,” interested participants can be a part of the Her Story creator’s latest project on Eko’s website and the streaming service Vudu. The series will also be accessible via Steam on PC and iOS devices. It will also be making its way to the Xbox One platform, though there is no set release window at this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With “Hacktivists” playing a key role in the events within #WarGames, it’s the same tale presented in the 1983 film but with a more relevant spin to it. From just the look we received today, the concept looks incredible. An immersive way to blend television and gaming could be a hit if done correctly. From what we’ve seen Barlow’s work with Her Story and his creative process, this could be a really big shift in the entertainment market.

Viewers can watch multiple feeds at once and depending on what the viewer chooses to key in on, the show’s experience will alter based upon the individual watcher. Which feeds you choose to monitor can be a life-altering deciding factor for the series and the events that unfold. It’s a new kind of “your choices matter” experience and one that we are frankly really looking forward to.

#WarGames is set to launch for six episodes on March 14th of this year for Steam, iOS, and Vudu. We’re interested in hear your thoughts on this entertainment move. Do you see yourself getting lost in this brand of story telling, or do you think this leans more into the gimmicky area? Sound off with your thoughts below and tell us what you think!