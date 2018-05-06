Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor – Martyr Release Date and New Trailer Revealed

Finally, Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor – Martyr is coming out of Early Access hell and to celebrate, the developers over at NeocoreGames have released a brand new trailer alongside the long-awaited full release date.

The full game will be launching on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on May 8th in North America, with a May 11th release date for European players. This is the first action RPG game in the Warhammer franchise and offers several different ways to jump right into the lore and claim that combat victory!

As per the official game’s description:

The first Action-RPG set in the grim future of the 41st Millennium takes the genre to its next level: an open-world sandbox game with a persistent universe with a huge variety of missions, tactical, brutal combat encounters in destructible environments and a storyline influenced by the community of players. Use the cover system for tactical advantage, shoot off limbs and perform executions in epic boss battles and become a Protector of any solar systems with your glorious actions!

Forge your own playstyle with different character classes and specializations: hold your ground with the Crusader Inquisitor while enemies close in on you, bring in your finesse and cunning with the Death Cult Assassin background, or use the unspeakable powers of the Warp with the Primaris Psyker background. Choose from three specializations for each classes that fit your playstyle.

Explore the Star Map of the vast Caligari Sector, travel in different subsectors and explore an immense amount of solar systems, visit a growing number of unique points of interests: investigate on different planets with distinctive terrain conditions, fight your way through corridors of infested Void Stations, abandoned Star Forts and other diverse environments!

You can go solo as a lonely Inquisitor, but you can also assemble a team of your friends! Play missions in co-operative mode with up to 4 team members, blast away your foes together claiming great rewards, and form Cabals to gather your close allies! Inquisitorial Cabals are groups of Inquisitors working together. Cabals can progress just like characters do, and being a member can often grant special missions. The Inquisition has a lot of different factions with different agendas, and Cabals sometimes clash with each other in the shadows.

Looking for a specific loot or reward? Use Uther’s Tarot to set the conditions of your next mission, collect Blueprints and use Crafting to improve your equipment, and use the Inoculator to fine-tune your different skills. Choose your loadout to your advantage for each mission!

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is an ever-growing, long-lasting experience. Expansions and regular free updates will introduce new enemy factions, new terrain settings, new missions and mission types, new story-driven investigations and new gameplay features. Seasons are big, free updates that will introduce longer story arcs in which players can shape the persistent world of the Caligari sector with their actions. Daily Quests, Tiers and Power Levels ensure new challenges – there’s always something new to explore or to collect!

Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor – Martyr is coming soon! What are your thoughts on this title so far? Do you think it’s a worthy addition to the Warhammer legacy? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!