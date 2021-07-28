Warhammer 40,000 Reveals New Battle Box Featuring Thousand Sons and Grey Knights

✖

Warhammer 40,000 is getting a new battlebox featuring two factions due for some major updates later this year. Games Workshop has announced its Warhammer 40,000: Hexfire battlebox, which contains miniatures for the Grey Knights and Thousand Sons armies. The new battlebox will contain two new miniatures sculpts - an updated version of Castellan Crowe for the Grey Knights and a new Infernal Master of the Thousands Sons. Additionally, the box will contain two five-man squads of Grey Knights, a Nemesis Dreadknight, five Occult Terminators, ten Tzaangors, and a Tzaangor Shaman, along with a 40-page campaign book that includes datasheets for all the models in the battlebox and new Crusade rules.

The Grey Knights are a Chapter of Ultramarines that were specifically created to hunt Chaos daemons that originate from the rift. Because of their resistance to the powers of Chaos, Castellan Crowe is even able to wield a daemonic blade providing him with unique abilities. Meanwhile, the Thousand Sons are Chaos Space Marines that specialize in psychic combat. The Thousand Sons defected from the Imperium of Man during the early days of the Horus Heresy, an epic conflict in Warhammer 40,000 history.

In addition to the release of the Hexfire battlebox, Warhammer 40,000 will also release new codices for the Grey Knights and the Thousand Sons, bringing both faction into the game's current Ninth Edition rules. The codex will likely prove beneficial for both factions, especially the Thousand Sons who have struggled to keep up in competitive play compared to other factions.

If you're looking to jump into Warhammer 40,000, the new Hexfire battlebox is a great way to get started. With nearly 30 miniatures for two unique factions, this should prove to be a great way to dive into a new hobby. Games Workshop released a new edition of Warhammer 40,000 last year and is in the process of updating the game's various armies with new codex rulebooks and new models to help players quickly grow their armies.

Pre-order information for Hexfire and the Grey Knight and Thousand Sons codices will be released soon.